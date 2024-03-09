Fire destroys Stevens County home, greenhouse; homeowner taken to hospital for burns, smoke inhalation

A fire destroyed a house and sent the homeowner to the hospital with burns early Saturday morning north of Suncrest.

Stevens County Fire District 1 Chief Mike Bucy said crews were called shortly after 3 a.m. to McKenzie-Woolard Road for a fire that consumed a house and large greenhouse attached to the home.

A man sustained burns to his hands and legs and respiratory distress from smoke inhalation, Bucy said.

Deer Park Ambulance took him to the hospital, according to the Stevens County Fire District No. 1 Facebook page. No one else was injured.

Bucy said the district believed wood heating in the greenhouse caused the blaze.

Spokane County fire districts 9 and 4 helped fight the fire, the Facebook page stated.