Spokane Velocity start fast, but lose inaugural match 3-1 to Greenville Triumph

Greenville Triumph midfielder Sebastian Velasquez dribbles against Spokane Velocity forward Josh Dolling on Saturday at Paladin Stadium in Greenville, S.C. (Courtesy of Greenville Triumph)

By Ethan Myers The Spokesman-Review

The Spokane Velocity’s season opener – and first game in franchise history – ended with a loss.

After jumping out to an early lead, the Velocity conceded three straight goals to the Greenville Triumph, falling 3-1 on Saturday afternoon in South Carolina in their United Soccer League League One opener.

As head coach Leigh Veidman had anticipated, the Velocity were aggressive with the ball to open the match, recording three shots on goal in the first 12 minutes.

“The performance didn’t match the result,” Veidman said. “We are, of course, not happy with the result, but we played really well against a tough opponent on the road in our first game as a club. We created a lot of chances, and the game could have easily flipped in our favor, but we know the game is won inside the 18-yards boxes, and they edged us in those areas today.”

The Velocity continued to attack, and Spokane defender Luis Gil was tripped up in the box to earn a penalty kick in the 13th minute. Forward Josh Dolling zipped the penalty shot by the goalkeeper to mark the first goal in Velocity’s franchise history and produced a 1-0 lead.

The Triumph were quick to respond. In the 18th minute, Greenville forward Zion Scarlett collected a header in transition and flicked the ball by the goalie.

Velocity defender Ahmed Longmire’s efforts to clear the ball were unsuccessful as the ball ended up in the back of the net, knotting the game at 1 piece.

The Triumph, established as a club in 2019, finished fifth in the USL League One last year before losing the quarterfinals.

The match went into halftime tied at 1.

Out of the break, the tie was quickly broken after Triumph midfielder Evan Lee rebounded a blocked shot and scored.

Greenville extended its lead to 3-1 with a nifty goal from veteran forward Leo Castro in the 60th minute.

“Obviously, we’re not happy with the result,” Dolling said. “We felt like we had the upper hand and the better chances throughout the game, but we have to take advantage of those moments or you can get punished. We’re going to work hard this week to correct the mistakes we made and put everything into getting three points in the home opener.”

The Triumph’s pressure in the Velocity’s defensive third put Spokane on its heels throughout the match.

Veidman has preached that the roster, despite having a talented mix of experience and youth, will need time to develop.

The Velocity created several opportunities through aggressive counterattacking and exhibited controlled passing in the final third, but they were unable to convert on their chances.

Spokane outshot Greenville 19-10, with 14 coming from inside the box.

The Velocity return home to play the Richmond Kickers at ONE Spokane Stadium at 2 p.m. Saturday.

“I feel that first I am really honored to be given the opportunity to play my first professional match for a really good organization,” Velocity midfielder Jack Denton said. “And with regards to the game, I felt that it was a learning experience for us, as we are a new team and there were some very positive moments to build on, and that it came down to them just being more clinical in the important areas, but we have a good foundation to go back to Spokane and build on ready for next week’s home opener.”