Brian Benzel: Local program shows the benefits of investing in students

By Brian Benzel

By Brian Benzel

Early in 2007, near the end of my tenure as the superintendent of Spokane Public Schools, Neice Schafer and Patsy Etter met with me to describe a fascinating educational intervention. They proposed to adopt a grade level of elementary students and provide financial support and personal coaching and encouragement to each student alongside the support of the school staff. And they planned to support these students in pursuit of post-high school education in whatever area they chose.

Fundraising was soon underway for Reach for the Future and a board of directors was recruited. The second grade class at Lidgerwood Elementary School was selected in 2008 to be the recipient of this unique investment in the future. This investment was implemented with the support of my leadership successors and the faculty and staff at multiple district schools.

A recent letter from Paul and Neice Schafer, Frank and Patsy Etter, and Irv and Angie Zakheim outlined the results of their nearly 20 year sponsorship of this community investment. In coming alongside these young people this project resulted in the following:

• Of the 47 students involved, all but three students completed their high school diploma, a 95.7% completion rate.

• Students have entered and completed an array of post-secondary educational options with degrees from WSU, Evergreen State College, Eastern Washington University, University of North Texas, Grand Canyon University, and elsewhere.

• Other students have completed professional-technical programs in preparation for careers in the trades or service industries.

Because of the pandemic, Reach for the Future has extended the program completion date with students continuing to be encouraged and financially supported in degree programs at WSU, EWU, SCC, and the military.

What does this investment say about how to improve student outcomes?

First, basic funding for essential teaching and learning efforts in the K-12 system must be in place. These foundational teaching efforts begin the path toward success but may not be sufficient if financial barriers or lack of personal coaching exists. School personnel cannot do this work alone; they need parents, community members, clergy and others to assist.

Secondly, student and family goals create hope, even in the face of daunting life challenges. Personal support and encouragement through mentoring, monitoring and help in planning makes a difference. It also takes personal commitment of students to engage in the process and capitalize on the opportunities that may not be easily in reach.

Finally, money matters. Overcoming poverty does not happen magically. Support for tuition, books, fees, parking charges and other educational expenses is vital. Reach for the Future! added a support system to students and their families that helped them overcome hurdles that might have blocked the achievements of these young people.

Now, the Innovia Foundation’s LaunchNW is expanding this concept to the Spokane region. It is exciting to know that a broad-based system for scholarship support and building a coordinated support infrastructure to ensure students and families have access to these resources is being put into place. It is gratifying to see this effort and important to realize it is based on the successful persistence of a small group of citizens nearly 20 years ago.

Brian Benzel was superintendent in Mead, Edmonds, and Spokane and concluded his career as the vice president of finance and administration at Whitworth University. He lives in Redmond, Washington.