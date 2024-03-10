College baseball: Utah rallies to beat WSU, win series

From staff reports

Utah scored two runs in the eighth inning to break a late tie, and the Utes held on to defeat Washington State 7-6 in a Pac-12 Conference baseball game Sunday at Bailey-Brayton Field in Pullman.

Utah’s Kaden Carpenter tripled to drive in TJ Clarkson for a 6-5 lead in the top of the eighth, and Dakota Duffalo followed with an RBI single to plate Carpenter with a critical insurance run.

Joey Kramer clubbed a solo homer to lead off the bottom half of the inning for the Cougars (8-6, 1-2), but Utah (11-4, 2-1) recorded six straight outs to seal the victory.

Kramer was 3 for 4, and Jacob Morrow was 2 for 4 with a solo homer and three RBIs for WSU. Alan Shibley also had two hits.

Kai Roberts had three hits and drove in two for Utah.

Whitworth 7-2, Eastern Oregon 2-7: Whitworth began its nonconference doubleheader with a victory but suffered its first loss of the season in the second game at Merkel Field.

Spencer Shipman had two hits and scored two runs for the Pirates (11-1) in the opener.

Joey Freitas clobbered three homers for the Mounties (9-13) in the second game and drove in five runs.