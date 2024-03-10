No. 15 Gonzaga to take on Pacific in WCC semifinals, on road to avenge last year’s title game loss

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

LAS VEGAS – Two more wins and the Gonzaga women’s basketball team will match the most victories in school history.

Perhaps most important, though, two more wins and Gonzaga will host first- and second-round games in the NCAA Tournament.

The Zags were ranked 15th in the NCAA’s final rankings of top 16 seeds last week. So two more wins is going to do nothing but solidify their early NCAA Tournament destination – McCarthey Athletic Center.

Consider the West Coast Conference Tournament a matter of crowning achievement. The 15th-ranked Zags know their history in it has been up-and-down at times, and last year is still fresh in their minds.

Portland upset the Zags in the tournament title game a year ago.

So no Zag will be overlooking the next two games, beginning Monday when top-seeded Gonzaga (29-2) takes on No. 5 Pacific (18-13) in a semifinal matchup. Tipoff is at noon.

In the other semifinal, No. 2 Santa Clara (24-7) meets No. 3 Portland (19-12).

The title game Tuesday tips at 1 p.m.

ESPN+ will broadcast the semifinals and ESPNU will broadcast the title game.

The Zags handled Pacific 104-39 and 91-78 in WCC matchups.

Gonzaga finished the regular season on a 23-game winning streak. The last 16 victories were by dominating fashion against WCC teams.

The Zags are trying to win conference and tournament titles in the same year for the fourth time under Fortier. They did so in 2020-21, 2017-18, 2016-17.

One more win will give Fortier the most she’s ever had in a season.

The Zags have talked about the way the season ended a year ago – a loss in the WCC tournament final and an early exit in the NCAA Tournament. But it has little to do with talk of redemption and more to do with being the team they’ve been this season.

“(It’s) just wanting to get better and never wanting go below the standard that we think we can be at,” Gonzaga senior Yvonne Ejim, who was named the WCC Player and Defensive Player of the Year, said.

“Definitely coming with energy from the get -go – we don’t start slow and try to build up We don’t want to start high and dwindle off. We want to keep that energy consistent. If we have that in our game then all of that stuff we’ve been working on this year will really show.”

Ejim expects things might not come as easily for the Zags starting Monday.

“Played these teams twice, now we’re playing a third time,” Ejim said “It’s definitely a lot of focus. Every team has to come with a lot of focus when you’re playing a team for the third time. You’re guarding them again for the third time, playing them on offense again for the third time.”

Junior forward Maud Huijbens, who was named the WCC’s Sixth Woman of the Year, said the Zags are ready to go.

“It’s like that weird week where you’re just practicing – get us over there, let’s get this party started you know,” Huijbens said. “That’s how I feel anyway. We’ve (had) some good time to prepare to be the best version of ourselves when we get there.”

Zags coach Lisa Fortier was asked if she’s concerned about complacency. The short answer is no.

“The leadership isn’t going to allow it,” Fortier said “They came back to achieve a long run, but they didn’t come back to just go through the motions and have something bite us because we’re not paying attention. They’re very much dialed into it. They’re bringing it every practice.”

And they have a lot to play for – perhaps an opportunity to play again in the Kennel.

“It’s super exciting to know the position we’ve got ourselves into,” Ejim said. “It’s a testament to what we’ve been able to do. We really do want to host here in Spokane. We’re going to continue working toward that goal.”

Ejim says the team’s experience will be key in the postseason.

“It’s good to know that we have girls that have experienced (nerves, jitters, pressure) and been able to compete through that,” Ejim said. “Even to have success and failure as well, we know what we want to do and what we need to do.”

All of Gonzaga’s starters average in double figures and have been through the ups and downs that can occur in Las Vegas.

“I think confidence builds and compounds,” Fortier said. “We’re about as confident a group … they’re having fun and playing for something bigger.

“They know what’s happened down there (Las Vegas) before. If we can guard, we’re going to be able to come out of there in good shape.”