Passenger hospitalized with serious injuries after alleged DUI crash near Sprague and Havana; woman, 30, arrested

A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular assault Saturday night following a crash on Sprague Avenue that left one person hospitalized with serious injuries.

A Spokane police officer “observed a reckless vehicle” traveling east on Sprague Avenue toward Havana Street at 10:15 p.m., according to a Spokane Police Department news release. The officer did not have time to respond before the vehicle, driven by 30-year-old Cheyann L. Bailey, crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Sprague and Havana. The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Bailey is facing multiple charges, including DUI, driving without an interlock device when required and vehicular assault, as well as three charges of third-degree assault for assaulting nurses at a local hospital, the release stated.