50 years ago in Expo history: Workers begin raising vinyl covering on U.S. Pavilion as tours stroll through venue

The Spokesman-Review on March 11, 1974, ran a full page of photos of people touring the construction site that would turn into the site for Expo '74. (Spokesman-Review archives)

Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Thousands of people took advantage of the spring weather to stroll through the Expo ’74 grounds, where they got their first glimpse of what would soon become the iconic symbol of the fair.

Workers were raising the vinyl covering of the U.S. Pavilion, which was beginning to take on its final shape. It would take another week at least before it would be fully installed.

Some of the visitors were accompanied by tour guides. The most common question was, “Would the grounds be ready on time?

It was obvious that plenty of paving and landscaping had yet to be completed. But the answer was yes, and that construction was on schedule.

Another question: Would the grounds be accessible for baby carriages and wheelchairs? This answer was also yes. Nowhere on the site was there more than a 5% incline.

From 100 years ago: Early returns showed a tight race in the Hillyard annexation vote. Proponents still believed that annexation to Spokane would win, but predicted it would be close.

Opponents said that they would wait until they saw returns from the town’s third ward before making any predictions.

“In this ward, it is believed that hotel residents and pool hall interests will oppose the plan,” the Chronicle wrote.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

2011: A 9.0 magnitude earthquake strikes 80 miles east of Sendai, Japan, triggering a tsunami that killed thousands of people and causing the second worst nuclear accident in history at the Fukushima nuclear plant.