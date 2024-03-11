The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
At least 50 people hurt in New Zealand after Latam Jet incident

A Latam Airlines Chile Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at Los Angeles International Airport. (Imago/Imago via ZUMA Press/TNS)
By Danny Lee Bloomberg News Bloomberg News

At least 50 people have been injured after a Latam Airlines Group SA flight from Sydney to Auckland suffered a midair incident.

The flight, on a Boeing Co. 787-9 aircraft, experienced a technical problem Monday that caused a strong movement and resulted in some passengers being injured , the New Zealand Herald reported, citing an unidentified airline spokesperson. The plane landed at Auckland Airport as scheduled, it said.

Auckland Airport confirmed an emergency service team and an ambulance service were responding to a request for medical support from a Latam flight. A representative for Latam in Sydney didn’t immediately respond to a Bloomberg News request for comment.

About a dozen people were transported to a hospital, including one patient in a serious condition, the ambulance service said.

The flight was LA800, which typically stops in the New Zealand city before heading on to Santiago in Chile.