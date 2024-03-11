Former Gonzaga basketball coach Dan Monson, Long Beach State parting ways after 17 seasons

By Janis Carr Tribune News Service

Long Beach State men’s basketball coach Dan Monson will step down after 17 years at the helm of the program following the postseason, the school announced Monday.

Monson, 62, coached Gonzaga to the 1998-99 Elite Eight before moving on to Minnesota the next season.

This season, his Long Beach team finished fourth in the Big West, going 10-10 in the Big West Conference and 18-14 overall.

Monson leaves as the school’s winningest coach and has the fifth-most wins of any coach in the conference. With at least one more game to play, his teams have gone 272-272 overall. A four-time Big West Coach of the Year, Monson led Long Beach to four Big West regular-season titles.

“I want to personally thank Long Beach State for being an awesome place to raise a family and work a job I loved for 17 years,” Monson said in a statement .

“I am proud of what we have accomplished on and off the court, but it is time for a new voice for the program.

“I wish nothing but the best for a special university and a tremendous group of student-athletes. I am also personally excited for what lies ahead for the Monson family and for myself.”