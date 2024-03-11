Pac-12 Tournament: Why Washington State would be better off financially if it loses in Las Vegas

By Jon Wilner Bay Area News Group

One school is not like the others this week as the final Pac-12 tournament plays out over four days at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Eleven are better off winning in every respect.

One is better off losing in a critical aspect.

We aren’t suggesting Washington State should take the proverbial dive. The Cougars undoubtedly will play to win — they should play to win — and they would derive significant benefit from claiming the conference title.

But over the long haul, WSU’s bank account would be better off without a trophy.

The Cougars have secured a berth in the NCAA Tournament regardless of their results in Las Vegas. Only their seed in the 68-team field is unknown.

Maybe they climb to a fifth seed or fall to an eighth seed. The difference will impact their prospects for success, but only on the margins. Kyle Smith and Co. will face a daunting first-round game no matter where they land.

But if the Cougars lose in Las Vegas, somebody else wins. And that somebody could use the victory over WSU as propellant to climb into the NCAA Tournament, either by strengthening its at-large resume or by winning the Pac-12 title and claiming the league’s automatic bid.

Which brings us to WSU’s bank account.

Every game played in March Madness is one unit in the NCAA’s revenue distribution model; every unit is worth about $2 million over the course of the six-year payout cycle; and every dollar earned by the conference this spring goes to the ‘Pac-2’ schools over time.

(Unlike WSU, which has its NCAA bid secured, Oregon State must win the Pac-12 tournament. The event matters far more to the Beavers than the Cougars.)

If the Pac-12 sends three teams to the NCAAs instead of two, that’s an extra $1 million for the Cougars (if they split the revenue equally with OSU).

And if that third team happens to win a game, that’s $1 million more.

The likelihood of three teams making the field (and perhaps even four) will increase markedly if WSU does not win the Pac-12 title. In that coldest of calculations, the earlier the Cougars lose, the better. More avenues would open for others.

To repeat our position stated above, so there is no confusion: The Cougars will play to win, should play to win and must play to win.

But because of the unprecedented backdrop, with 10 schools departing the conference this summer and two remaining, WSU also stands to win by losing.