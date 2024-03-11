Paul McCartney and the Eagles will honor Jimmy Buffett at the Hollywood Bowl

By Mikael Wood Los Angeles Times

Paul McCartney and the Eagles are among the A-list acts who will pay tribute to the late Jimmy Buffett at an all-star tribute concert set for April 11 at the Hollywood Bowl.

Keep the Party Going: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett, as the show is billed, will also feature Jon Bon Jovi, Jackson Browne, Brandi Carlile, Kenny Chesney, Sheryl Crow, Eric Church, Jack Johnson and Pitbull, organizers announced Monday. Zac Brown, Jake Owen, Scotty Emerick, Caroline Jones, Mac McAnally, Jake Shimabukuro and Buffett’s former backing band, the Coral Reefer Band, will also appear, along with additional artists yet to be revealed.

A wryly literate songwriter whose success with hits like 1977’s “Margaritaville” laid the groundwork for a lifestyle empire that would eventually make him a billionaire, Buffett died in September at age 76 from Merkel cell carcinoma, a rare form of skin cancer. After his death, his family reported that he’d lived with the disease for four years, during which he continued to play shows; his final performance came in July in Rhode Island.

“Equal Strain on All Parts,” the last studio album Buffett recorded, came out in November and included an appearance by McCartney on the song “My Gummie Just Kicked In.”

Tickets for next month’s tribute concert, a presentation of Live Nation and Hewitt Silva, will go on sale Friday.