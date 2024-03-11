Prep roundup: Matt Pugh delivers for Shadle Park baseball; Hank Bishopp has hat trick in Lewis and Clark boys soccer win

From staff reports

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

All games nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Baseball

Shadle Park 11, Othello 9: Matt Pugh went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and the visiting Highlanders (1-0) beat the Huskies (1-1). Tommy Krotzer had a hit and knocked in a pair of runs for Shadle.

Softball

Mt. Spokane 2, Lakeside 0: The Wildcats (1-0) beat the visiting Eagles (1-0). Details were unavailable.

Boys soccer

Cheney 3, East Valley 2: Kade Adderly scored the go-ahead goal in the 89th minute and the Blackhawks (1-0) beat the visiting Knights (0-2). James Guske added two goals for Cheney.

Ridgeline 1, West Valley 0: Zach Rolle scored in the 13th minute and the Falcons (2-1) edged the visiting Eagles (0-1). Ridgeline goalie Brady McMahon made three saves for the clean sheet.

Lewis and Clark 11, Northwest Christian 1: Hank Bishopp scored three goals in the first half and the Tigers (3-0) beat the visiting Crusaders (0-1) at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Riverside 1, Shadle Park 0: Jake Gaffaney scored an unassisted goal in the 72nd minute and the visiting Rams (1-0) edged the Highlanders (0-2) at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Mt. Spokane 4, Rogers 0: Gavin Wunsch scored three goals and the Wildcats (1-0) beat the visiting Pirates (0-2) at Union Stadium.

University 7, Clarkston 0: Kordell Liberty scored a first-half hat trick and the Titans (1-0) beat the visiting Bantams (0-2). Details were unavailable.