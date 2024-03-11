Two injured in Boundary County shooting over property dispute

Two people were injured during a shooting over the weekend in Boundary County over the access of a road.

According to a news release from the Boundary County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a shooting around 7 p.m. Saturday near Porthill, Idaho. They discovered a “confrontation” began over the use of an easement road that leads to private property. The people involved were armed with guns, the sheriff’s office said. Two people were shot and injured, one critically. Each was transported to the hospital.

No one has been arrested in connection to the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.