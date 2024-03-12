Former Seahawks QB Drew Lock agrees to deal with Giants, reports say

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

The Seattle Seahawks are officially in the market for a quarterback or two.

The NFL Network and ESPN reported Tuesday that Drew Lock — their backup the past two seasons — agreed to a deal with the New York Giants.

ESPN reported that Lock has agreed to a one-year contract worth a guaranteed $5 million.

Lock’s departure leaves the Seahawks with Geno Smith as the only quarterback on the roster.

The Seahawks indicated they wanted Lock back for a third season, with coach Mike Macdonald and president of football operations John Schneider mentioning him as potentially part of the team in 2024 in recent interviews.

Lock said at the end of the 2023 season that playing time would be a factor in his decision for next season. He played last season on a one-year deal worth $4 million, content at that time to spend the year as a backup to Smith.

“We don’t play football to not play,” Lock said, “so playing ball is something that every quarterback, as long as you get a chance in this league, you are going to be fighting for that chance to get out on that field, and that’s No. 1.”

Lock could get that chance in New York.

The Giants have Daniel Jones as their starter and Tommy DeVito as a backup. Tyrod Taylor, who started five games for the Giants last year when Jones was sidelined with a knee injury, agreed to a deal with the Jets on Monday night, which appeared to open the door for Lock.

Jones is recovering from an ACL injury suffered in November.

New York could view Lock as insurance if Smith isn’t ready for the start of the season, if not competition for the starting job after its disappointing 2023 campaign, when the Giants finished 6-11 and were 30th in points scored.

Lock said after the season in January that getting two starts last season after not taking a snap in 2022 – including leading the Seahawks to a last-second win over the Eagles – might give him a bigger market in free agency this time around.

“Going into free agency with no tape the year before was [tough],” Lock said. “And now actually have a couple of clips showing where I’ve progressed from my last time stepping on the field, understanding what free agency is like now, I feel like I have a whole different mindset on the whole gig now.”

Lock was one of three veteran players acquired by the Seahawks from Denver in the Russell Wilson trade.

He went 48 for 76 for 543 yards with three TDs, three interceptions and an 81.2 passer rating in his Seahawks career, all last season, going 1-1 in two starts.

The Seahawks can explore the ranks of cheaper free agents – former Raven Tyler Huntley is available – and will surely consider taking one in the draft. Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb was reported to be attending Oregon’s Pro Day Tuesday where the featured attraction is quarterback Bo Nix.