Spokane Valley investigators seek vehicle in pedestrian hit-and-run

Spokane Valley investigators are looking to identify a car they suspect to be involved in a pedestrian hit-and-run, according to a news release.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said a man was crossing East Knox Avenue on the west side of North Argonne Road on March 3 southbound. A white SUV, or possibly a white Honda CRV, was traveling west on East Knox Avenue and hit the man without stopping, the sheriff’s office said. Responders arrived by 10:30 p.m. and the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Traffic detectives are working to identify the car and the driver.

Anyone with information is urged to call (509) 477-3195 and reference case No. 10030528.