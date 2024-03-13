50 years ago in Expo history: A special Black history Pavilion was promised for the fair thanks to some generous donations

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

A fund drive for an Expo ’74 pavilion reflecting Black Americans’ experiences met its objective of $200,000, “assuring for the first time the existence of an Afro-American Pavilion at Expo ’74.”

The $200,000 in donations would be matched by the same amount, as pledged by the Washington State Legislature. The pavilion had been endorsed by several national organizations, including Sammy Davis Enterprises and the Southern District of the United Negro College Fund.

The plans called for a 4,250-square-foot pavilion on Havermale Island. More donations were being solicited to enable it to be “truly a first-class exhibit of which all Americans can be proud.”

From 100 years ago: The confusion over the Hillyard annexation vote grew even deeper, as the county election board found the books in at least one precinct “badly muddled.”

The official count still showed Hillyard’s annexation to Spokane defeated, by a revised total of 600 to 595.

An attorney had been hired by proponents to demand an official recount.

If the recount showed the same result, proponents vowed to bring annexation up to a vote again.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1781: William Herschel sees what he thinks is a “comet” but is actually the discovery of the planet Uranus.

1930: Clyde Tombaugh announces discovery of Pluto at Lowell Observatory