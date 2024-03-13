72-year-old man died of heart attack at Lookout Pass

A 72-year-old man died of a heart attack one week ago at Lookout Pass Ski and Recreation Area.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was riding a chairlift March 7 to the top of the mountain near the Idaho and Montana border when a chairlift operator noticed the man was slouched and unprepared to get off the lift as he approached the unloading ramp, said Brian Bressel, general manager at Lookout Pass.

Ski Patrol members responded to the unresponsive man, administered lifesaving measures and called 911.

A Life Flight Network helicopter landed at the top of the mountain and tried to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, Bressel said.