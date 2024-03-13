Beer brings out the flavors in Irish-inspired frittata

By Linda Gassenheimer Tribune News Service

When St. Patrick’s Day comes around, I start to think about an Irish-inspired dinner. Here’s a quick festive one that includes sausage, potatoes, eggs and the secret ingredient that brings out the flavors – beer.

The addition of Irish soda bread completes the meal.

Irish-Inspired Frittata

½ pound red or yellow potato cubes (about 2 cups)

4 whole eggs

½ cup skim milk

¼ cup chopped chives

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 sausage links, (about 3 ounces each)

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 cup sliced white and pale green parts of leek

½ cup beer, any type

2 slices Irish soda bread (or other bread)

Preheat the broiler. Wash potatoes and cut into ½-inch pieces. Place in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on high 2 minutes. Set aside. Whisk eggs and milk together and add chives salt and pepper to taste. Cut sausage links into ¼-inch slices. Heat oil in a large skillet and add the sausage slices, leek and potatoes. Saute 4 to 5 minutes. Add beer and cook to reduce. Add egg mixture lower heat to medium and cook 10 minutes until the mixture starts to set. Place under broiler about 6 inches from the heat. Broil 2 minutes to brown top. Watch to see if it browns and doesn’t burn. Serve with Irish soda bread or any bread.

Yield: 2 servings

Linda Gassenheimer is the author of over 30 cookbooks, including her newest, “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” Listen to Linda on www.WDNA.org and all major podcast sites. Email her at Linda@DinnerInMinutes.com