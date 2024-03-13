Fores on Friday: Slate of Spokane public golf courses set to open this weekend

Scott Harris, 73, watches the flight of his tee shot as he was the first on course for opening day at The Creek at Qualchan Golf Course Wednesday, March, 13, 2024, in Spokane. Harris says the has played the course every year since it was built in 1992. On a day like today, "I feel 18 again," he said. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

Sunny days are starting to outnumber the cloudy ones, flower buds are peeking through the soil and Titleist Pro V1’s are soon to be teed up.

Spring has arrived in Spokane.

Most fairways in the area will hear more cries of “fore” this weekend, as local golfers shake off the cobwebs of a relatively minor winter. The county-owned Liberty Lake and MeadowWood golf courses are scheduled to open Friday, as is the city-owned Esmeralda Golf Course. Downriver Golf Course will open Saturday.

The weather and the announcements have aligned for an agreeable opening day; Saturday and Sunday should boast clear skies and daily highs in the mid-60s.

Both county and city courses will see full game rates increase by $5 this year. County courses now charge $48 to play 18 holes and $32 to play nine. It will cost $52 to play 18 holes on a city of Spokane course and $36 to play nine.

Mark Poirier, golf manager for Spokane Parks and Recreation, said in a written statement that the cost increases reflect the rising costs of labor, maintenance and equipment for the courses.

The same is true for county courses, according to county spokeswoman Martha Lou Wheatley-Billeter.

“This will allow us to continue offering the same level of service and turf quality, while continuing to invest in capital improvements,” Poirier said in the statement.

Indian Canyon Golf Course does not have a set opening date, according to Spokane Parks spokeswoman Fianna Dickson.

The affordability of the county courses is something in which Spokane County Parks, Recreation and Golf Director Doug Chase takes great pride. He said a lot of work goes into producing a worthwhile experience for new and seasoned golfers alike at the county courses, while ensuring fares are keeping up with the courses’ costs.

“We did have a nominal increase in response to costs of fertilizers, materials, labor, but again we feel really, really good that it was as nominal as it was,” Chase said. “We want it to be as affordable as possible, but not at the expense of the infrastructure or maintenance. So it’s always a balancing act.”

Chase said Latah Creek Golf Course will open on March 30, after the snow on some of the holes melts.

Tony Cuchessi, assistant golf pro at Liberty Lake Golf Course, said he looks forward to welcoming the hordes expected to come out this weekend. The course has around 100 golfers on their tee sheet for both Saturday and Sunday, but walk-on players will likely push that figure higher.

“This time of year, people are just biting at the bit to get out,” Cuchessi said.

Regulars to the course can look forward to some minor cosmetic changes as they pull up to the clubhouse, but the course itself has not changed much since last year, Cuchessi said. A mild winter has left most of the courses in good condition, but morning frost is likely to affect early birds seeking a few birdies.

Cuchessi hopes to see some familiar faces, welcome those who may be new to the area, or the game itself, and enjoy the good weather this weekend.

He said he’s glad to see interest in the game has grown rapidly in recent years.

“I always look forward to seeing the growth of the game and the excitement of the people when they come out in the spring,” Cuchessi said. “I think the game of golf is in a great place.”

At the city-owned course The Creek at Qualchan, the season is already underway.

Golf carts buzzed, drivers sang and putts plopped in during a busy opening day Wednesday.

Gonzaga law students Jack Connaughton and Drake Onaga were among the crowd of golfers anxious to hit the course. Connaughton said it’s one of their favorite local courses, and they try to play there a couple of times per month.

The two met during their first semester of law school, just in time to get a few rounds in before the weather soured, Connaughton said. They quickly formed a friendship and have been playing together since.

Onaga said Spokane golfers are spoiled for choice when it comes to good courses, and he appreciates the public ones are affordable and high quality.

“You’d pay $120 for a course like this on the West side,” Onaga said.

As the season continues, Connaughton hopes for a late closing date to go with the early opening.

He said conditions on the course were almost ideal Wednesday, but more sun and warmer weather would be welcomed improvements.

“Hopefully, I can shave a couple more strokes off my handicap, too,” Connaughton said, as Onaga nodded in agreement.