Stage review: Spokane Falls Community College’s ‘Charlotte’s Web’ weaves classic tale well

The tale of Wilbur the pig and Charlotte the spider has been enjoyed for decades by readers of all ages. Spokane Falls Community College is giving their take on E.B. White’s timeless book and Joseph Robinette’s stage adaptation through Sunday.

The Spartan Theatre, which opened “Charlotte’s Web” on March 8 to the public, transformed into a homey barn for a wide cast of animals and humans. Fern the girl, Templeton the rat, an old sheep, an unnamed Goose, the Zuckerman family and the Arable family join Wilbur and Charlotte on stage.

The simple yet colorful set design, built by students under the guidance of instructor Jeremy Whittington, gives viewers a pleasant view of a classic red barn and lively carnival. It is all topped by the web of Charlotte, a likely complicated scaffolding with plenty of room for the spider to weave her web in theatrical dance and write her messages, wowing passersby: Some Pig. Terrific. Radiant. Humble.

Charlotte, played by Egara Aragoneses Ruiz, was radiant herself, with a soothing voice to calm Wilbur’s constant nerves and beautiful dances to mimic web-weaving. She donned all-black, with six extra legs and cobweb stockings in a costume designed by Patti Garegnani, also the play’s narrator.

Many characters were played by the same actor. Robin Hill, for example, doubles as Wilbur’s human savior, Fern, and as the goose who speaks in triplets, donned in a lacy dress and hat hat hat.

As part of a weekday audience filled with Spokane Public Schools students, children erupted in laughter at Hill’s wiggly waddle and ground-pecking. In fact, Tori Diana, who plays Templeton, told the Community Colleges of Spokane that the cast spent three hours watching farm animals to recreate each character’s mannerisms.

The play, directed by Rebecca Craven, sticks very true to the book, but it’s fun to see it come to life on stage. Changes between scenes, characters and costumes appeared seamless.

While the show is geared toward children, “Charlotte’s Web” defies age. Being a child is not a requirement of the audience. In fact, adults may be hit by a wave of nostalgia from the warmth the characters share and the timeless story Charlotte weaves.

After the barn spider saves his life, Wilbur asks: “Why did you do all this for me? I don’t deserve it. I’ve never done anything for you.” To which Charlotte replies, “You have been my friend. That in itself is a tremendous thing.”

And SFCC’s “Charlotte’s Web” is just that: a tremendous thing.