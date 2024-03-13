Stripe says payment volume surged to $1 trillion last year

By Paige Smith Bloomberg

Stripe Inc., the fintech that helps merchants process customer payments, said volume surged 25% last year to more than $1 trillion.

The total surpasses the $817 billion posted in 2022, according to Stripe’s annual user letter published Wednesday. Volume was up 26% in 2022.

“Stripe was robustly cash-flow positive in 2023, and expects to be again in 2024,” company co-founders John and Patrick Collison said in the letter. “This threshold is important, because it allows us to invest for the long term.”

Stripe’s valuation increased to $65 billion last month from $50 billion in 2023. The company was in discussions to go public in 2021 after scoring a $95 billion valuation, but that hasn’t occurred, and the firm announced last month that it would allow current and former employees to cash out some of their stock, likely delaying such a transaction.

The firm said it expects its revenue-automation business - which handles billing, taxes and other services for companies - to see an annual revenue run rate of more than $500 million over the next year, according to the letter. Atlassian Corp. and Nasdaq Inc. use Stripe for their revenue automation.

The company, which was founded in 2011, said software-driven innovation is still in its early days.

“Thirteen years, and more than a doubling in internet users later, it’s still early,” the company said in the letter. “The world of 2034 is going to look very different.”

