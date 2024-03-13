Washington records
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Jesus A. Lopez and Angelina V. Herrera, both of Moses Lake.
Derrick L. McGee and Kendra L. Marshall, both of Spokane.
Eric M. Spencer and Jamie M. Reed, both of Spokane Valley.
Masaki Masaki and Salota L. Hensene, both of Spokane.
Bradley T. Rehwaldt, of Nine Mile Falls, and Alyssa D. Beeksma, of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc., et al. v. Beverly Mack, restitution of premises.
Windermere Equity Brokers LLC v. Dylan B. Haskins, restitution of premises.
Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Shauba Torkelson, restitution of premises.
Mirabeau Commons LLC v. Sabrina Flores, restitution of premises.
Dung Xuan Ngo, et al. v. Heidi Porath, et al., restitution of premises.
Nesta Properties LLC v. Kyle Carter, restitution of premises.
Beatrice Koempel Thomas v. Ian Knight, restitution of premises.
Michael R. Kimble, et al. v. Barbara L. Braden, et al., seeking quiet title.
Spencer Scott, et al. v. Base Enterprises LLC, et al.
Takesa Village Homeowners Cooperative v. Teanna Jackson, restitution of premises.
Joshua L. Stillwell v. Lorry Bauer, restitution of premises.
Bruce Loyd, et al. v. Anne K. Ogeto, et al., restitution of premises.
Deric Deweese v. Hector Chavez, et al., complaint for damages.
C.R. v. State of Washington Department of Social and Health Services, et al., complaint.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Hayes, Martin T. and Lisa M.
Bloom, Stefanie S. and Scott D.
Terpening, Diana and Evan
Koepke, Ashlea and Austen
Iverson, Moriah and Brian
Brown, Isaac R. and Goodwin, Evelyn J.
Peterson, Gabrielle and Vogel, Joseph
Perez, Eduardo and Mazzella, Alicia
Laughlin, John O. and Bast, Laura
Karni, Gilad and Yach, Amelia
Kraft, Brittany R. and Johnston, Michael A.
Chapman, Gregory S. and Kathleen
Lappano, Maivy M. and Ryan M.
Lukes, Hillory M. and Pierce, Jesse W.
Vens, Brittany A. and Dowling, William M.
Reeder, Deborah R. and Richard W.
Kessler, Mindy D. and Baughman, James B.
Piergallini, Monica H. and Mario E.
Heavilin, Marina D. and Kyle S.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Raymond F. Clary
Kyle Hepburn, 26; $210 restitution, 27 days in jail with 27 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and first-degree trafficking in stolen property.
Jerra Barber, 24; 13 days in jail with 13 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of forgery.
Jacob R. Becker, 29; one day in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree assault – domestic violence.
Chelsey Applebee, 26; one month in jail with 50 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
Norman T. Jarvis, 31; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle.
Mereacca Pedersen, 33; $417 restitution, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.
Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward
Raymond D. Brown, 54; 40 months in prison, after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree assault.
Judge Julie M. McKay
Nolan R. Bartel, 28; $849.70 restitution, 67 days in jail with 67 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Thomas D. Eldredge, 54; four days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.
Isabel C. Garrod, 21; one day in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.
Lonnie R. Goin II, 44; 22 days in jail, after being found guilty of resisting arrest.
Candn G. Gossman, 42; 10 days community service, after pleading guilty to three counts of protection order violation.