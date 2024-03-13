Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jesus A. Lopez and Angelina V. Herrera, both of Moses Lake.

Derrick L. McGee and Kendra L. Marshall, both of Spokane.

Eric M. Spencer and Jamie M. Reed, both of Spokane Valley.

Masaki Masaki and Salota L. Hensene, both of Spokane.

Bradley T. Rehwaldt, of Nine Mile Falls, and Alyssa D. Beeksma, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc., et al. v. Beverly Mack, restitution of premises.

Windermere Equity Brokers LLC v. Dylan B. Haskins, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Shauba Torkelson, restitution of premises.

Mirabeau Commons LLC v. Sabrina Flores, restitution of premises.

Dung Xuan Ngo, et al. v. Heidi Porath, et al., restitution of premises.

Nesta Properties LLC v. Kyle Carter, restitution of premises.

Beatrice Koempel Thomas v. Ian Knight, restitution of premises.

Michael R. Kimble, et al. v. Barbara L. Braden, et al., seeking quiet title.

Spencer Scott, et al. v. Base Enterprises LLC, et al.

Takesa Village Homeowners Cooperative v. Teanna Jackson, restitution of premises.

Joshua L. Stillwell v. Lorry Bauer, restitution of premises.

Bruce Loyd, et al. v. Anne K. Ogeto, et al., restitution of premises.

Deric Deweese v. Hector Chavez, et al., complaint for damages.

C.R. v. State of Washington Department of Social and Health Services, et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Hayes, Martin T. and Lisa M.

Bloom, Stefanie S. and Scott D.

Terpening, Diana and Evan

Koepke, Ashlea and Austen

Iverson, Moriah and Brian

Brown, Isaac R. and Goodwin, Evelyn J.

Peterson, Gabrielle and Vogel, Joseph

Perez, Eduardo and Mazzella, Alicia

Laughlin, John O. and Bast, Laura

Karni, Gilad and Yach, Amelia

Kraft, Brittany R. and Johnston, Michael A.

Chapman, Gregory S. and Kathleen

Lappano, Maivy M. and Ryan M.

Lukes, Hillory M. and Pierce, Jesse W.

Vens, Brittany A. and Dowling, William M.

Reeder, Deborah R. and Richard W.

Kessler, Mindy D. and Baughman, James B.

Piergallini, Monica H. and Mario E.

Heavilin, Marina D. and Kyle S.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Kyle Hepburn, 26; $210 restitution, 27 days in jail with 27 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and first-degree trafficking in stolen property.

Jerra Barber, 24; 13 days in jail with 13 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of forgery.

Jacob R. Becker, 29; one day in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree assault – domestic violence.

Chelsey Applebee, 26; one month in jail with 50 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Norman T. Jarvis, 31; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle.

Mereacca Pedersen, 33; $417 restitution, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Raymond D. Brown, 54; 40 months in prison, after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree assault.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Nolan R. Bartel, 28; $849.70 restitution, 67 days in jail with 67 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Thomas D. Eldredge, 54; four days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.

Isabel C. Garrod, 21; one day in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Lonnie R. Goin II, 44; 22 days in jail, after being found guilty of resisting arrest.

Candn G. Gossman, 42; 10 days community service, after pleading guilty to three counts of protection order violation.