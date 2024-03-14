Brandon Lake will showcase worship tunes from his latest, ‘Coat of Many Colors,’ at the Spokane Arena

While growing up during the aughts, Brandon Lake learned to play guitar while watching YouTube. Lake, who grew up by the ocean, ignored the surf at his native Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, to focus on the guitar and Contemporary Christian music. His diligence paid off.

Lake, 33, who will perform Friday at the Spokane Arena, has become one of the most successful contemporary worship musicians on the circuit. The five-time Grammy Award-winner will draw from four albums, including his latest, “Coat of Many Colors,” which debuted in October at No. 1 on the Top Christian Album chart, when Lake returns to Spokane.

“Praise You Anywhere” is his latest single to top the U.S. Hot Christian Songs chart. “Count ‘Em” and the title track reached the Top 20 of the Christian chart.

Lake, who is on his “Tear Off the Roof” tour, has plenty of hits to draw from when writing a set list. “I Need a Ghost,” “Just Like Heaven,” “Gratitude” and “People of Heaven” are some of the crowd pleasers in Lake’s repertoire.

Lake is a charismatic entertainer, who enjoys engaging the audience and is a throwback since he makes albums. Lake stands out for not just writing a single and songs that sound similar to the featured track.

Each song from “Coat of Many Colors” takes the listener to another place but there is a common denominator, which links each tune. It’s impressive work for a recording artist that’s just getting started.