Commentary: Why fans’ impatience with Seahawks and free agency is understandable

By Mike Vorel Seattle Times

SEATTLE – In the opening flurry of NFL free agency, the space below has been reserved to list the Seahawks’ premier outside additions.

Safety Rayshawn Jenkins, I guess?

We hope you enjoyed the list.

Which isn’t to say the Seahawks, led by president of football operations John Schneider and coach Mike Macdonald, have stood still in the opening week of free agency. The team successfully addressed its top priority, re-signing premier defensive lineman Leonard Williams to a three-year deal worth up to $64.5 million.

In Jenkins, the Seahawks also added a starting safety to pair with Julian Love. The 30-year-old DB was released as a cap casualty by the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, after starting 48 games the past three seasons. He contributed 101 tackles, nine passes defended, seven tackles for loss, two interceptions and a sack in 2023, and his -5.6 receptions over expected (according to NFL Next Gen Stats) was best among safeties. Even so, the seven-year vet has yet to make a Pro Bowl, and his overall grade from Pro Football Focus (60.9) ranked 70th at the position.

So is Jenkins an upgrade over recently released safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs? Or is he simply a stopgap safety on a more digestible deal?

While we’re on the subject: is Sam Howell – who the Seahawks traded for Thursday – an upgrade over departed backup quarterback Drew Lock? After Lock signed with the Giants this week, Seattle sent a third-round (78) and fifth-round (152) pick to Washington for Howell and a fourth-round (102) and sixth-round (179) pick.

In 17 starts last season, the 23-year-old Howell completed 63.4% of his passes and threw for 21 touchdowns … while surrendering 65 sacks and 21 interceptions, both most in the NFL. In acquiring Howell – who has two seasons left on his rookie deal – the Seahawks appear increasingly unlikely to use top draft capital on a quarterback.

One possible reason the Seahawks are smitten: Howell threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns in an impressive performance against Seattle on Nov. 12. Perhaps a more permanent stay at Lumen Field will yield lasting results.

Elsewhere, Seattle (somewhat) restocked a recently abandoned tight end room, re-signing Noah Fant (two years, $21 million) and adding New England’s Pharaoh Brown (one year, $3.9 million) to minimize the departures of Colby Parkinson and Will Dissly.

There were more modest moves as well: deals to retain outside linebacker Darrell Taylor and reserve cornerback Artie Burns; additions of two backup offensive linemen with Seattle ties, in former UW center Nick Harris and returning tackle George Fant; and tenders to bring back defensive tackle Myles Adams, cornerback Michael Jackson and linebacker Jon Rhattigan, etc.

But from a fan’s perspective – for a franchise in flux – this might have been an underwhelming week.

After all, there were reasons to believe the Seahawks might stiff-arm the status quo. Perhaps the transition from Pete Carroll to Macdonald would yield a more aggressive offseason approach. Perhaps the flurry of money-saving moves – releases of Adams, Diggs and Dissly, plus the restructuring of Tyler Lockett’s contract – would precede some serious spending. Perhaps Baltimore linebacker Patrick Queen and safety Geno Stone, both of whom blossomed under Macdonald as defensive coordinator, would follow their former coach.

Perhaps this week would usher in a new, entertaining era of brazen roster building.

Instead, look at the list.

By the way, none of this is to say the Seahawks’ patient plan won’t work. Give Schneider credit for keeping Williams in Seattle, via the largest per-year-average sum for any defensive player in team history. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound disrupter and former No. 6 overall pick produced 41 tackles, nine tackles for loss and four sacks in 10 games for Seattle last season, earning the highest PFF pass-rush grade of his nine-year career. The 29-year-old is both A) a premier defensive tackle in his prime, and B) an invaluable building block.

But is Schneider building for this season? Maybe. Or maybe not. Maybe Jenkins and Love will provide stability at safety. Maybe Noah Fant (a receiving threat with 252 catches, 2,805 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in five NFL seasons) and Brown (a 6-5, 246-pound blocking behemoth) will provide complementary skill sets for new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. Maybe the Seahawks will draft ascending talent at guard and linebacker. Maybe more impactful moves are coming.

Maybe. Or maybe not.

But don’t blame fans for their frustration – for being tired of the same old script.

After all, observing the free-agent frenzy on social media is akin to a morose Christmas morning, where a kid sits with a crumpled stocking while their siblings tear through garish gifts.

(“YOU get a gift! YOU get a gift! YOU get a gift!”, as Oprah Winfrey might say.)

Queen to the Steelers. Stone to the Bengals. Kirk Cousins to the Falcons. Christian Wilkins to the Raiders. Saquon Barkley to the Eagles. Danielle Hunter to the Texans. Josh Jacobs to the Packers. Derrick Henry to the Ravens. Leonard Floyd to the 49ers. Robert Hunt to the Panthers. Jonah Jackson to the Rams.

A recently released safety and a block-first tight end to the Seahawks, you say?

It’s admittedly early – but a franchise with a 9-8 record, a deteriorating defense and canceled postseason plans has yet to emphatically improve. A slew of unrestricted free agents accepted outside offers – including Lock, linebackers Jordyn Brooks (Dolphins) and Bobby Wagner (Commanders), guard Damien Lewis (Panthers), tight end Colby Parkinson (Rams) and running back DeeJay Dallas (Cardinals).

Which leaves the Seahawks with zero legitimate linebackers, an unsettled offensive line … and questions.

So, forgive fans for not setting aside PTO for a Super Bowl parade.

Mind you: This is not a 1,000-word panic button, a flair from a sinking ship. It’s not a pre-emptive obituary for a season that hasn’t started. It’s not even a plea to pour mindless money into high-profile players who could A) flounder, and B) handicap the franchise’s future along the way. It’s simply an acknowledgment that fans’ impatience is understandable.

It’s important to reiterate – and italicize – that it’s early, that Schneider and Macdonald likely share a big-picture plan for rapid improvement.

But it would be nice, considering the Seahawks’ mounting needs, to tear open a few more Christmas gifts – to watch Oprah point your way.