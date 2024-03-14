Fugitive wanted on several felony charges arrested in Newport

Law enforcement agencies on Thursday arrested an “armed and dangerous” fugitive wanted for multiple crimes in Spokane and Stevens counties after receiving hundreds of tips from the public.

David Cato, 38, was arrested without incident for four felony warrants at about 4:45 a.m. in Newport, Washington, according to a U.S. Marshals Service news release.

The Marshals Service increased its reward earlier this month to $5,000 for information leading to Cato’s arrest.

The agency’s Violent Offender Task Force established a plan to approach the location where Cato was hiding and arrest him. Multiple resources, including SWAT team members from the Spokane Police Department and Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, assisted.

Cato was booked into the Pend Oreille County Jail after surrendering Thursday.

His three Spokane County warrants were for burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of stolen property.

The Stevens County warrant was for assault with a deadly weapon, burglary with a deadly weapon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, attempting to elude police and assault on an officer.