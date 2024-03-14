Letters for March 14, 2024

Another reason why school bonds are failing

Dr. Robin Pickering’s opinion piece (“New parental rights legislation poses threat to youth health,” March 5) stating that legislation allowing parents to manage their children’s education is harming them is absurd. What is harming them is allowing liberal educators funded by parents’ tax dollars to brainwash them into thinking they were born the wrong sex while trying their best to hide the fact from their parents! This, along with having library books promoting homosexuality and sex in general (with graphic pictures) is what is confusing and damaging these young minds.

There have been several articles in The S-R since the election with administrators wondering why school bonds are now failing. I would suggest that a prime reason is the displeasure of parents regarding what is now being taught in our schools across the country! Return our education system to teaching the three R’s instead of the rot they are now preaching, and perhaps we will open our pocketbooks up once again. Contrary to the far left, morality issues are the arena of parenting, not so-called educators.

And for Dr. Pickering and Gonzaga University, it’s a lucky thing I do not have kids or grandkids attending there. This would be their last semester until she is gone if I were paying the tuition!

Hal Dixon

Spokane

Vote for Molly Marshall

As a resident of Spokane County District 5, I support Molly Marshall’s bid for Spokane County commissioner. I am asking you to support her campaign.

Our district deserves a representative that cares about all the constituents of our district. We need a commissioner that will fight to solve our poisoned water crisis, not focused on how to cover it up. As wildfires become a part of our landscape, we cannot afford politicians who are more invested in making sure cheap houses can provide high development profits. We deserve a county commissioner who understands our residents need homes that are resistant to wildfires and reduce the loss of property. We deserve a commissioner who cares about public health and peoples’ lives more than money. We deserve a county commissioner, unconcerned about their power-building political life, and focused on their constituents who lack affordable housing, access to public transportation, potable water and the necessities of life. We need a commissioner who knows the value of public spaces, infrastructure and emergency services. We deserve a representative who recognizes the higher value of collaborating with fellow commissioners, and city government over personal ego, who prioritizes the residents of their district over big dollar campaign donors.

We need a commissioner who values every constituent, regardless of community status, political power or personal wealth. Molly’s focus is on the needs of our district. Her priority is to make our community a safe place to live and work. Please vote for Molly Marshall.

Becky Dickerhoof

Spokane

Don’t sacrifice salmon in name of clean energy

We need to think deeply about the high cost and low benefits of the Lower Snake River Dams.

I challenge the assertion made by Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Jim Matheson (“Lower Snake River Dams vital to local economy,” Feb. 28) that energy from the Snake River dams is “clean” when just 4% of annual energy creation comes at the cost of decimating wildlife. This small boost of energy to our regional grid is simply not worth the extinction of our Northwest salmon populations. These dams indeed provide some level of economic benefit to its surrounding region – but these are benefits that can be easily replaced. And need to be replaced sooner than we think.

An uncertain environmental future threatens the reliability of hydroelectric power. As temperatures rise, water flows fluctuate, affecting the dams’ efficiency. Moreover, claims of exorbitant rate increases resulting from dam replacement are simply false. John Hairston, BPA’s Administrator and CEO, noted this at a recent congressional hearing: The Columbia River Salmon Agreement will affect electric rates on average over the next 10 years by less than 1%.

I’m thankful that the current administration took a necessary step toward balancing energy needs with environmental sustainability. I hope that Rep. McMorris Rodgers – and other elected leaders – listen to the voices of those concerned about the consequences of these dams.

Let’s rethink our energy future. A future that prioritizes sustainability, innovation and longevity. Investing in modernizing our grid can ensure reliable electricity without sacrificing our Tribal obligations, our natural heritage and a national treasure: salmon.

Kody Osborne

Bend, Oregon