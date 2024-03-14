Seahawks finally get a linebacker, reportedly signing top-graded Tyrel Dodson

Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Only a few minutes after Seahawks president of football operations John Schneider said “obviously we feel like we have a need” they took a step to fill it, reaching agreement with free agent Tyrel Dodson, according to Bleacher Report.

Dodson, 25, spent the last four years in Buffalo and started 10 games for the Bills last season making 74 tackles, eight for a loss after taking over at weakside linebacker for the injured Matt Milano.

He finished with the No. 1 grade of all linebackers from Pro Football Focus, which wrote in its recent scouting report: “Dodson carries some risk as a linebacker with only 1,066 career snaps, and one who was not a starter for the Bills until Matt Milano got injured in Week 5 of the 2023 season. However, what he did with the opportunity and how he played once he became a starter makes him one of the more intriguing free agents this year. Dodson ended up as PFF’s highest-graded linebacker in 2023 (90.2). He was the only linebacker in the NFL to earn a grade above 83.0 for his work in run defense and coverage.’’

Terms of the deal were not immediately available.