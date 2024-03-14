Stabbing suspect in East Central neighborhood arrested, released

A man was jailed on suspicion of stabbing a woman on Monday and then released, according to a statement from the Spokane Police Department.

Police responded to the area of North Fiske Street and East Alki Avenue on March 8 to a report that a woman was injured and losing blood. When officers arrived, they found her with facial injuries and bleeding from her leg due to a fresh stab wound. The site is near the train tracks in the warehouse area a few blocks east of Freya.

Joshua Rudolph, 38, was detained at the scene, where officers found a bloody knife, the news release said. He was taken to the hospital for an unrelated medical condition and jailed on charges of assault and domestic violence. He was released on his own recognizance on Tuesday, police said.