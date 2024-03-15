BBCC’s Ernette named educator of the year

By Staff Report</p><p>Columbia Basin Herald</p><p>

MOSES LAKE – Dawnne Ernette, an instructor with the English department at Big Bend Community College, has been named the Washington Education Association Community and Technical College Educator of the Year.

“Dawnne is an outstanding faculty member focused on helping students be successful as they get started in college,” said Tyler Wallace, BBCC mathematics faculty and faculty association president.

“College can be overwhelming for new students, but outstanding faculty like Dawnne open up opportunities for students beyond their imaginations. She truly believes in her students and motivates them to accomplish more than anyone thought possible.”

Ernette has been with BBCC for almost a decade and has made a huge impact during that time, according to a news release from the college. She has helped redesign BBCC’s placement process for precollege English to make it more inclusive and accessible, as well as created an annual writing contest for students to express their talent.

Each year, every community and technical college faculty association in Washington State nominates one of its members for the WEA CTC Educator of the Year award.

From those nominations, one person is selected.

“She is very deserving of this award and we are very proud to have unanimously nominated her from our local union membership and proud that she was selected out of the many qualified nominees from across the state,” Wallace added.

This award recognizes Ernette’s outstanding contributions to higher education, unwavering dedication to her students, and exemplary work as a union leader and member advocate, the release said.

“Dawnne Ernette exemplifies teaching with students at heart. Her devotion, care, and dedication to our students have made a world of difference to them. She is an exemplary member of our faculty,” BBCC President Sara Thompson Tweedy said.

In her award letter sent by the WEA, Ernette is described as dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion. It also states this is evident through her efforts to create a welcoming classroom environment for students of diverse backgrounds, including English language learners, nontraditional-aged students and students with disabilities.

“I have been so impressed by Dawnne’s passion and dedication for students as I have watched her over the years continue to make changes to her courses, English placement practices, and English course sequences in an effort to make a college education work for students,” said Bryce Humpherys, vice president of Learning and Student Success. “She believes in students and their ability to succeed in her classes and is always working to adapt and improve what she does as a teacher to help address their learning needs. I am inspired by her dedication and heart for students.”

Ernette will receive her award at the WEA Representative Assembly in Spokane in April.