Chiefs fall to Wild 3-1, fail to clinch playoff spot

From staff reports

WENATCHEE – The Spokane Chiefs will have to wait another day to clinch a playoff spot.

For the second straight game, the Chiefs failed to earn the point necessary to secure the eighth spot in the Western Hockey League’s Western Conference, losing 3-1 to Wenatchee on Friday night.

Cameron Parr scored the Chiefs’ lone goal, his fourth, when Spokane was behind 3-0. The Chiefs were outshot 39-22 by the Wild (33-26-4-0) and went 0 for 2 on the power play.

The Chiefs (27-31-5-1) remained 10 points ahead of the ninth-place Seattle Thunderbirds, who still have five games to play.

Spokane plays at home Saturday and Sunday.