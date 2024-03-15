Gonzaga, UConn clash at Madison Square Garden next season set for Dec. 14th

Next season’s Gonzaga-UConn game at Madison Square Garden has been on the books for close to two years. Now there’s a date to go with it.

The Zags and Huskies will square off on Saturday, Dec. 14. Tickets for the Hall of Fame Series New York City contest will go on sale in May. Game time and television details will be announced at a later date.

UConn has rolled to victories each of the past two seasons. Then-No. 5 UConn handled No. 10 Gonzaga 76-63 in December at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. The Huskies crushed the Zags 82-54 in the Elite Eight last March in Las Vegas and went on to capture their fifth national championship.

The second-ranked Huskies will likely be a No. 1 seed and they’re considered one of the favorites to win the NCAA Tournament. No. 17 Gonzaga won’t learn its seeding until Sunday, but the Zags’ seeding is projected in the 6-8 range.

UConn holds a 5-2 advantage in the series, which began with the Huskies edging GU 67-62 in the Elite Eight en route to the 1999 national title.

Gonzaga knocked off the Huskies 73-70 in a matchup of ranked teams at the 2015 Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. GU dug out an 85-82 thriller over UConn in 2007 at TD Banknorth Garden in Boston.