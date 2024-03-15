Here’s what the Seahawks did in the first week of NFL free agency

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Maybe the Seahawks didn’t make as many big moves during free agency as many fans might have hoped or expected.

It’s not as if they did nothing.

As of Friday afternoon, the Seahawks had signed five external free agents, kept 11 of their own, and made a trade – all while saying goodbye to a team legend for the second time in three years, but this time probably for good.

As the first week of the free agent-signing period nears its end, let’s review all of the comings and goings.

Own free agents re-signed

DL Leonard Williams: Getting Williams back in the fold was the Seahawks’ top priority in the offseason, and they got it done. It took some doing – three years at up to $64.5 million total, the fifth-highest per-year average in team history and highest for a defensive player. But they hope they have the kind of difference maker up front for Mike Macdonald to build his defense around.

TE Noah Fant: They knew they wanted to keep either Fant or Colby Parkinson. Parkinson got a solid deal from the Rams (three years, up to $22.5 million) early on which compelled the Seahawks to quickly re-sign Fant at two years and up to $21 million.

Edge Darrell Taylor: Taylor could have been a restricted free agent. Shortly before the deadline to tender RFAs, the Seahawks re-signed Taylor to a one-year deal worth up to $3.136 million. That number was higher than the lowest RFA tender ($2.985 million) and not as high as the second-round RFA tender ($4.890 million). They basically gave Taylor a little more money to avoid potentially hitting free agency, as well as a $20,000 bonus. But Taylor, a second-round pick in 2020, will have to earn the rest as his $3.116 million salary is not guaranteed.

CB Artie Burns: There are no contract details yet on Burns. His re-signing was officially announced Friday and fills out a cornerback position that appears as if it will stay intact from 2023.

External free agents signed

Safety Rayshawn Jenkins: Jenkins, a starter the last three seasons with Jacksonville, signed a two-year deal worth up to $12 million to join Julian Love in a remade secondary after the releases of Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams. Seahawks president of football operations John Schneider said during his appearance on Seattle Sports 710 Thursday they are likely to play more two-high, or split safety, looks – meaning, not as much of a clear difference between strong and free safeties, as each plays to one side or the other.

LB Tyrel Dodson: As of Friday afternoon there were no contract details yet on Dodson. His signing is as critical as any the Seahawks have made, filling a big hole with the departures of their two starting inside linebackers last year, Jordyn Brooks and Bobby Wagner. Dodson started 10 games inside last year for the Bills in the most significant playing time of his five-year NFL career. He played in Buffalo for Leslie Frazier, who is the Seahawks’ associate head coach, giving each side some familiarity.

TE Pharaoh Brown: Brown, a seven-year vet, signed a one-year deal worth up to $3.2 million. He projects as a backup to Fant and as the blocking tight end in two-TE sets. Schneider specifically mentioned Brown’s blocking during his appearance on Seattle Sports 710 Thursday as a key reason he was signed.

OL George Fant: Schneider said Fant will be used as a “utility offensive tackle,” suggesting he will be a backup or rotational player on each side. But his contract – two years at up to $14 million – suggests the team could be expecting him to play a larger role. The obvious assumption there is that Fant is a hedge on the health of starting right tackle Abe Lucas, who had knee surgery following the season. And yes, Fant also figures to be eligible to receive a few times.

OL Nick Harris: Seahawks signed the former Husky to a one-year deal worth up to $2.51 million to compete with Olu Oluwatimi at center, and possibly at guard depending on how things develop there.

Player acquired in trade

QB Sam Howell: The Seahawks got Howell on Thursday in a swap of midround picks with Washington – Seattle dealing picks 78 and 152 and getting back 102 and 179. Howell comes in as an inexpensive backup with the potential to contend for a starting spot down the road. Neither the trade nor contractual investment in Howell (he has two years left on his rookie deal at $985,000 and $1.1 million) seem so steep as to preclude them from drafting a QB.

Free agents lost

MLB Bobby Wagner: Wagner signed a one-year deal worth up to $8.5 million with the Washington Commanders.

OL Damien Lewis: Lewis signed a four-year contract worth up to $53 million with Carolina.

ILB Jordyn Brooks: Brooks signed a three-year deal worth up to $26.25 with Miami.

TE Will Dissly: Dissly signed a three-year, $14 million deal with the Chargers.

ILB Devin Bush: Bush signed a one-year deal with Cleveland, with other terms not disclosed.

RB DeeJay Dallas: Dallas signed a three-year deal worth up to $8.2 million with Arizona.

QB Drew Lock: Lock signed a one-year deal worth up to $5 million with the New York Giants.

TE Colby Parkinson: Signed a three-year contract worth up to $22.5 million with the Rams.

UFAs still unsigned: C Evan Brown, DE Mario Edwards Jr., OL Phil Haynes, OL Jason Peters.

What is maybe a sad reality for many Seahawks fans is that there was never any serious consideration given to bringing back Wagner, which coinciding with the loss of Brooks will mean a complete makeover at the ILB spots. How they fill those positions will obviously be heavily scrutinized.

The money Lewis got from Carolina is a little surprising, and there’s no indication they gave much thought to matching. The departure of Lewis, and that Haynes remains unsigned, means the Seahawks have some work to do to fill out the guard spot, though Harris could factor in there.

Lock was replaced by Howell, and Dallas will be replaced by giving a larger role to Kenny McIntosh. Expect the Seahawks to add another TE to fill out that spot.

Restricted free agents tendered

CB Michel Jackson: Jackson received a fifth-round tender, meaning a nonguaranteed salary of $3.16 million for 2024. The Seahawks have the ability to match or get a fifth-round pick if he signs elsewhere. RFAs can continue to negotiate with other teams through April 19.

LB Jon Rhattigan: Rhattigan received a right-of-first refusal tender, meaning a nonguaranteed salary of $2.985 million for 2024 and they have the right to match any offer he may receive now, but with no compensation if he signs elsewhere.

The Seahawks did not tender backup OL Jake Curhan, meaning he became a free agent. He then signed a one-year contract with the Bears.

Exclusive rights free agents

The Seahawks reportedly tendered all five of its exclusive rights free agents – DE Myles Adams, LB Joshua Onujiogu, TE Brady Russell and OLs McClendon Curtis and Raiqwon O’Neal. That gives Adams a non-guaranteed $985,000 salary in 2024 and the other four non-guaranteed salaries of $915,000.

All could make the 53-man roster, with the Seahawks possibly looking at Russell as a candidate for the third TE spot behind Fant and Brown. Curtis and O’Neal are promising offensive tackle prospects that they kept on the 53-man roster all last season after signing them Week 1. Curtis played substantially at guard in college at Tennessee-Chattanooga and Seattle could view him as candidate to play there this year.