Former Idaho trooper on trial for wife’s murder arrested Friday night at Spokane airport

From staff reports

From staff reports

The former Idaho State Trooper on trial for the murder of his wife was arrested Friday night at the Spokane International Airport.

Daniel Howard, 58, was booked into the Spokane County Jail at 10:41 p.m. on a fugitive from justice warrant, according to jail records.

He was then taken from that jail and booked into the Kootenai County Jail in Coeur d’Alene at 5:04 p.m. where he remained Saturday night.

Howard has been on trial in Kootenai County for the past two weeks. Prosecutors presented evidence that Howard killed Kendy Howard by asphyxiation in February 2021, then placed her body in a bathtub and shot her in the mouth to make it appear she died by suicide.

Jurors were told that Howard killed her because she was having an affair and a divorce was imminent.

The jury was expected to begin deliberations in the case next week.