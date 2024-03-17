‘A team that can beat anybody.’ Gonzaga players from different eras weigh in on progress, development of 2023-24 squad

Eric McLellan is residing in Spokane, preparing for the next phase of life after retiring from basketball three years ago following a pro stint in Austria.

The former Gonzaga guard is still in playing shape, and interested in a basketball-related career – college coaching, ideally – so naturally he still spends lots of time in and around the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Up until mid-January, McLellan was practicing with the 2023-24 Zags anywhere from two to three times per week, helping out where he could.

Graduate assistant J.P. Batista recently reached out to see if McClellan would be back around anytime soon.

“I’m like, you know what? I haven’t been coming to practice for the last month and some change and you guys have been hooping,” McClellan said. “I have this theory, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

After Gonzaga’s blowout win against Loyola Marymount – another sign the Bulldogs were trending the right way – strength and conditioning coach Travis Knight asked if McClellan would speak to the team.

“I basically just told them, don’t let anybody convince you guys inside or outside these walls that you guys are under pressure,” said McClellan, the 2016 WCC Defensive Player of the Year. “We get to hoop, we’re hoopers. This is what we do, you guys are just figuring it out.”

McClellan is following closely from Spokane while other former Zags are watching from afar, still playing professionally in places like Uruguay (Jordan Matthews), Spain (Kevin Pangos) and Montenegro (Matthew Lang).

Those three and a variety of other ex-players shared thoughts on GU’s 2023-24 roster, the team’s early hiccups and the Bulldogs’ recent surge to finish the year with three Quad 1 wins.

Quentin Hall (guard, 1997-99): “I know they had a down part of the year and right now it really seems they’re coming together as a unit, just settling like Gonzaga do at this time of the year.”

Richie Frahm (guard, 1996-2000): “I think coach knows what his weaknesses are, he knows how to play to his strengths and they’re hitting their stride at the right time but they’ve got to be hitting on all cylinders the next couple games. I see this team (has) a chip on their shoulder.”

Casey Calvary (forward, 1997-2001): “This team, if they come out and make some noise in March, they’ll be legendary. It’s like making a birdie over a bogey. You love it more.”

Kyle Bankhead (guard, 2000-04): “I think what they’ve done with their limited numbers has been really impressive. Those guys have been warriors for them, the Nembhards, Hickmans. Those guys don’t come out much at all, if at all in those games.”

Dan Dickau (guard, 2000-02): “They’ve clearly figured out how they want to play down the stretch of games where early in the year … they didn’t know yet. There’s growing pains for every team.”

Derek Raivio (guard, 2003-07): “I think when you take a step back and kind of look at what they’ve done, I think it’s one of coach’s better jobs. Really blending all the new players.”

Adam Morrison (guard, 2003-06): “I’m really proud of this team because it was the sky’s falling, terrible, all that stuff. Some of it was warranted as far as the UW loss, then San Diego State kind of pushed us around so you’re like, where’s the edge coming from? Then they figured that out. Ryan (Nembhard) and Graham (Ike) needed to be there longer. It’s hard to be a leader when you’re brand new somewhere. It just is.”

J.P. Batista (forward, 2004-06): “Coach Few’s word is zeal. Staying consistent. I think the guys know the responsibilities, especially the coaching staff after we lost Steele (Venters), who would’ve brought a lot of outside shooting. So we had to kind of scramble and play three bigs. A whole new plan for the year.”

Kevin Pangos (guard, 2011-15): “I’m excited to see it going forward because coach Few’s got them playing hard obviously, but attacking in ways they’re being super effective. Whether it be the 3s, big guys crashing in. When tournament time comes, this is a team that can beat anybody.”

Kyle Dranginis (guard, 2012-15): “If you look at Ben Gregg, he’s been an absolute beast for them, he brings a lot of energy. There’s always a guy on the team who needs that to kind of lift them up and get them going.”

Rem Bakamus (guard, 2012-17): “I think they’ve got a great group. I think anybody who thinks otherwise doesn’t know coach Few and doesn’t know Gonzaga basketball. He’s going to instill a ton of confidence in them.”

Przemek Karnowski (center, 2012-17): “A few losses in the beginning and I saw everyone panicking in Spokane, or almost everyone. I’m just really proud of the guys and the coaching staff to get everyone together.”

Jordan Mathews (guard, 2016-17): “People sometimes expect a finished product in November, December. That’s just not how it works. Would you rather be playing your best basketball heading into March or would you rather be peaking in November around Thanksgiving and rolling into Christmas?”

Will Graves (guard, 2019-22): “They’ve got experience, they’ve got everything. Scoring at all three levels. I’m excited to watch them make a run here. We’ll keep receipts, we’ll let them talk.”

Matthew Lang (guard, 2018-22): “Ben (Gregg) is one of my best friends, I love to see him succeed. He plays with so much passion and energy. He’s so gritty. I think he’s a huge factor for that team, he plays good defense and gets his hands on a lot of balls.”