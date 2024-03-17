Rochester is a home away home to see total solar eclipse

It’s going to take an effort for Spokanites who would like to experience the total solar eclipse on April 8. One of the closest cities, which will experience the eclipse in totality is Rochester, New York, and there’s some significant common denominators.

It will feel familiar in the town dubbed the “Flower City,” since Rochester, just like the Lilac City, has a river running through it. The Genesee River flows much like the beer of the same name through the northwestern New York City.

Rochester is a cute midsize town, population 210,000, with a burgeoning culinary scene and fun family activities. However, on April 8 at 3:20 p.m., which is when totality commences, it’s going to be all about the eclipse. The place to be is anywhere in the Greater Rochester Region gazing into the sky with eclipse glasses.

The eclipse will begin at 2:07 p.m. as the moon will start to cover the sun. The eclipse ends at 4:33 p.m. The next total solar eclipse is in 2044.

For those who make the trek, a great place to start is the Rochester Museum and Science Center. Bone up on the event by catching the Planetarium show. The film transports viewers into space to see what makes an eclipse happen. The informative show details what to look for in an eclipse. Past eclipses are reviewed and the most significant eclipses in history are examined.

The only safe way to look directly at the partial eclipse phases of the sun, even at 99.9 coverage, is through eclipse glasses. The museum will have eclipse glasses, but the pro tip is if you’re thinking about experiencing the rare event, is to purchase the glasses sooner than later. Eclipse glasses were sold at a premium days before the 2017 total eclipse.

If you’re in a playful mood, check out the Strong National Museum of Play, which is located in Rochester’s Neighborhood of Play. It’s the world’s only museum dedicated to the exploration and discovery of play. The museum features the world’s largest playable Donkey Kong arcade museum. There’s Pong machines for retro-gamers, an endless array of pinball machines and myriad old school games, such as Ms. Pac-Man and Asteroids. The games are free with the price of admission.

The collections are vast. The doll exhibit is extensive. Every era of Barbie is covered. Endless G.I. Joes are on display, along with such throwback dolls as Action Jackson and Big Jim and his awesome sports camper.

Current short-term exhibits focus on Black doll designers, a Barbie “You Can Be Anything” experience and a war toys display. The Strong Museum is just as engrossing for adults as children.

Families who would like to go from virtual to reality can take a half-hour drive to Bristol, New York, for Bristol Mountain Aerial Adventures. There are a variety of ziplines. The Canopy Tour is ideal for adults and children. The seven ziplines, which span over 5,000 feet, include a rapid 1,600-foot run. But the canopy tour is serene and features four spectacular bridges with breathtaking views.

Children favor the Aerial Adventure Park, which features a range of courses with varying levels of difficulty. There are seven courses to choose from and each consists of 12 to 15 suspended elements that are secured to trees, including ziplines, tight -rope walks and rope ladders. There’s even a skateboard, which concludes a course.

And then there’s “The Launch,” which sends participants above the forest canopy up to 63 feet into the air and experiencing up to 3.8 Gs.

Photo buffs will enjoy the George Eastman Museum. Eastman is the pioneer of popular photography and motion picture film. The Eastman Museum is the world’s oldest photography museum and possesses one of the oldest film archives. You can spend days exploring the unparalleled collections. There’s always a film screened in the historic Dryden Theater. The restored Terrace Garden, West Garden and the Rock Garden offer a tranquil break.

The can’t miss brunch is at Local’s Only. The Morning Glory is the must on the menu. Braised brisket covered in au jus with three eggs and breakfast potatoes is not only delicious but you’ll be stuffed until early evening.

Spokane has “The Garbage Goat.” Rochester has “The Garbage Plate.”

The best kept culinary secret in Rochester is “The Garbage Plate.” The dish is anything but rubbish. According to locals, the Garbage Plate was invented at a lunch counter, Nick Tahou Hots. A bunch of college students asked for a plate with “all the garbage on it.” Tahou complied. The plate is filled with choice of cheeseburger, Italian sausage, steak, chicken or white hots, a regional hot dog, served on french fries, home fries, baked beans and macaroni salad. It’s much better than it sounds and it’s a perfect way to finish off a night at the local watering hole.

Speaking of bars, enjoy a Genny Cream Ale while staring at the Genesee River at Schooner’s Riverside Pub. The open air gazebo is perfect for early spring as Rochester’s mercury rises.

It will almost feel like home with the river zipping through town but the scent of the garbage plate, not flowers, is a reminder that you’re on vacation.