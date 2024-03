Know your pod: Gonzaga, McNeese State, Kansas and Samford battle in Salt Lake City

(12) McNeese State

From: Lake Charles, Louisiana Coach: Will Wade Conference: Southland Bid: Champion (30-3) NCAA Tournament record: 0-2, two years Last in: 2022 Last 10: 10-0 Scoring: Team 80.4 ppg, 61.5 ppg allowed; G Shahada Wells 17.8, Christian Shumate 11.9, G Javohn Garcia 11.4. Rebounds: Team 36.1; Shumate 9.5, F Nasir Mann 6.9, F Antavion Collum 4.6. Assists/turnovers: Team 15.0/9.8; Wells 4.8/2.0. 3-pointers: Team .388; G DJ Richards 80, Wells 47, Garcia 40.

(4) Kansas

From: Lawrence, Kansas Coach: Bill Self Conference: Big 12 Bid: At-large (25-7) NCAA Tournament record: 116-49, 26 years Last in: 2023 Last 10: 4-6 Scoring: Team 75.2 ppg, 68.7 ppg allowed; G Kevin McCullar 18.3, F Hunter Dickinson 18.0, G KJ Adams 12.4 Rebounds: Team 36.0; Dickinson 10.8, McCullar 6.0, G Johnny Furphy 4.7. Assists/turnovers: Team 18.8/11.6; G Dajuan Harris 6.3/2.3 3-pointers: Team .329; Furphy 40, McCullar 39, Harris 25.

(13) Samford

From: Birmingham, Alabama Coach: Bucky McMillan Conference: Southern Bid: Champion (29-5) NCAA Tournament record: 0-2, two years Last in: 2000 Last 10: 8-2 Scoring: Team 86.0 ppg, 73.9 ppg allowed; F Achor Achor 15.8, G A.J. Staton-McCray 11.6, G Jaden Campbell 11.1. Rebounds: Team 35.8; Achor 6.1, F Jermaine Marshall 5.1, Staton-McCray 4.6. Assists/turnovers: Team 17.5/13.2; G Rylan Jones 4.9/1.5 3-pointers: Team .393; Jones 55, Campbell 51, Staton-McCray 37.