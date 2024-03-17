March Madness in Spokane: Eight NCAA teams expected to bring publicity and economic boost starting this week

Dozens gathered for a Selection Sunday watch party at the Spokane Arena, holding their breath to find out which eight NCAA men’s basketball teams will visit Spokane – the result of a yearslong effort to lure the NCAA back to Spokane as a March Madness host city.

Associates of the Spokane Public Facilities District, Spokane Sports and the University of Idaho – which is hosting – gathered at the party, all stakeholders in rallying the NCAA to select Spokane. The city last hosted an NCAA Tournament in 2016.

“Even if you don’t follow basketball, you follow it in March,” said Stephanie Curran, Public Facilities District CEO. “No matter where you are, the office betting pools and little kids and everybody gets into it. So for us to be able to host it is amazing.”

At Sunday’s watch party, it was revealed the tournament will tip off in Spokane Friday morning with the University of Alabama at Birmingham playing San Diego State University. Hometown team Gonzaga University, seeded fifth in the Midwest region, is set to take on the Cowboys of 12th-ranked McNeese State University Thursday afternoon in Salt Lake City.

Designation as a host city is an attractive prospect, with economic stimulation and increased publicity from the millions tuned in to watch the tournament anticipated. Officials expect the two days of ball to attract to Spokane 150 players, 50 officials and an estimated 15,000 spectators for the weekend. Collectively, they’ll reserve 4,000 nights in local hotels.

“We’re really excited about, clearly there’s an economic impact, but I think it’s more than that,” said Mayor Lisa Brown, who attended the watch party. “It really just fits our identity as an outdoor recreation and sports region, and this just fits right into it.”

In anticipation for the swell, Brown said city departments are prepared to keep the city “clean and safe.”

While tickets are already sold out through the Arena and securing last-minute hotel reservations could be a challenge, Cherie Gwinn, senior director of events with Spokane Sports, sees the busyness as a victory. The impending Madness weekend, coupled with the women’s volleyball Pacific Northwest Qualifier tournament held at the Podium and Spokane Convention Center beginning Saturday, will draw thousands of new faces to the Lilac City.

“It’s a great problem for us to have; it’s what we strive for as a city, a sports community,” Gwinn said.

Those who couldn’t secure tickets may have another chance. As the day of a game nears, unsold tickets reserved for fans coming from visiting schools go up for grabs. Some have had luck buying them the week of the event, or walking up to the box office the day of the game. If online, fans should ensure they purchase tickets directly through Spokane Arena’s website to avoid scams, Curran said.

Games are scheduled for Friday and Sunday, meaning visitors will have Saturday free to dine, shop and spend money in Spokane. After the games, spectators will depart and leave behind millions for the city, Curran said.

“For every dollar that we spend on bringing someone here, we turn that into $7,” Curran said.

Organizers have been working for months to “roll out the red carpet” for the eight teams coming to Spokane, Gwinn said. From touchdown to takeoff, these teams will get the star treatment.

“From their arrival at the airport, to ground transportation, to the welcoming committee at all of the hotels, cheering them on with their favorite fight songs and really making them feel like they are welcome and that Spokane cares,” Gwinn said. “When you come here, whether or not you’re our hometown team, we’re going to cheer for you and make sure you have the best experience here in Spokane.”