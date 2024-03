Spokane pods: Get to know the eight teams headed to play at the Arena this weekend

(5) San Diego State

From: San Diego, California Coach: Brian Dutcher Conference: Mountain West Bid: At-large (24-10) NCAA Tournament record: 11-15, 15 years Last in: 2023 Last 10: 5-5 Scoring: Team 74.6 ppg, 66.6 ppg allowed; F Jaedon Ledee 21.1, G Dixon-Waters 10.1, Parrish 9.6. Rebounds: Team 38.1; Ledee 8.4, G Jay Pal 4.2, Parrish 4.1. Assists/turnovers: Team 13.1/11.1; G Darrion Trammell 3.3/1.3. 3-pointers: Team .313; Dixon-Waters 45, Parrish 45, F Elijah Saunders 36.

(12) UAB

From: Birmingham, Alabama Coach: Andy Kennedy Conference: American Athletic Bid: At-large (22-11) NCAA Tournament record: 10-16, 16 years Last in: 2022 Last 10: 7-3 Scoring: Team 77.6 ppg, 75.4 ppg allowed; F Yaxel Lendeborg 13.8, G Eric Gaines 12.2, G Efrem Johnson 11.0. Rebounds: Team 38.2; Lendeborg 10.5, F Javian Davis 5.8, F Christian Coleman 4.7. Assists/turnovers: Team 13.5/11.6; Gaines 5.4/2.4. 3-pointers: Team .323; Johnson 51, G Daniel Ortiz 49, Gaines 36.

(4) Auburn

From: Auburn, Alabama Coach: Bruce Pearl Conference: SEC Bid: Champion (26-7) NCAA Tournament record: 19-12, 12 years Last in: 2023 Last 10: 7-3 Scoring: Team 83.2 ppg, 68.1 ppg allowed; F Johni Broome 16.2, F Jaylin Williams 12.6, G Chad Baker-Mazara 10.3. Rebounds: Team 37.8; Broome 8.3, Williams 4.4, Baker-Mazara 3.8. Assists/turnovers: Team 18.0/10.5; G Tre Donaldson 3.2/1.3. 3-pointers: Team .353; G Aden Holloway 51, G Denver Jones 47, Baker-Mazara 37.

(13) Yale

From: New Haven, Connecticut Coach: James Jones Conference: Ivy League Bid: Champion (21-9) NCAA Tournament record: 1-7, six years Last in: 2022 Last 10: 7-3 Scoring: Team 75.6 ppg,66.8 ppg allowed; F Danny Wolf 14.5, G John Poulakidas 12.9, F Matt Knowling 11.8. Rebounds: Team 37.0; Wolf 9.7, Knowling 5.0, G Bez Mbeng 4.1. Assists/turnovers: Team 15.1/9.5; Mbeng 4.2/1.7. 3-pointers: Team .348; Poulakidas 71, G August Mahoney 67, Mbeng 30.

(5) Saint Mary’s

From: Moraga, California Coach: Randy Bennett

Conference: West Coast Bid: Champion (26-7)

NCAA Tournament record: 7-12, 12 years

Last in: 2023 Last 10: 9-1

Scoring: Team 74.2 ppg, 58.7 ppg allowed; G Aidan Mahaney 13.9, G Augustus Marciulionis 12.4, F Mitchell Saxen 11.7.

Rebounds: Team 39.5; Saxen 7.5, F Joshua Jefferson 6.5, G Alex Ducas 5.7.

Assists/turnovers: Team 16.2/10.1; Marciulionis 5.2/1.9.

3-pointers: .355; Mahaney 80, Ducas 80, Marciulionis 36.

(12) Grand Canyon

From: Phoenix, Arizona Coach: Bryce Drew

Conference: Western Athletic Bid: Champion (29-4)

NCAA Tournament record: 0-2, 2 years

Last in: 2023 Last 10: 8-2

Scoring: Team 79.8 ppg, 66.9 ppg allowed; G Tyon Grant-Foster 19.8, G Rayshon Harrison 13.7, F Gabe McGlothan 13.0.

Rebounds: Team 38.2; McGlothan 7.3, G Duke Brennan 6.8, Grant-Foster 6.0.

Assists/turnovers: Team 12.4/12.3; Harrison 3.9/2.2.

3-pointers: Team .344; McGlothan 49, Grant-Foster 46, Harrison 33.

(4) Alabama

From: Tuscaloosa, Alabama Coach: Nate Oats

Conference: SEC Bid: At-large (21-11)

NCAA Tournament record: 25-24, 24 years

Last in: 2023 Last 10: 5-5

Scoring: Team 90.8 ppg, 81.1 ppg allowed; G Mark Sears 21.1, G Aaron Estrada 13.5, F Grant Nelson 12.0.

Rebounds: Team 39.6; F Nelson 5.7, Estrada 5.3, F Nick Pringle 5.0.

Assists/turnovers: Team 16.1/12.0; Estrada 4.6/2.3.

3-pointers: Team .365; Sears 74, G Rylan Griffen 61, G Latrell Wrightsell 61.

(13) Charleston

From: Charleston, South Carolina Coach: Pat Kelsey

Conference: Coastal Athletic AssociationBid: Champion (27-7)

NCAA Tournament record: 1-6, six years

Last in: 2023 Last 10: 10-0

Scoring: Team 80.5 ppg, 72.5 ppg allowed; G Reyne Smith 12.8, F Ante Brzovic 12.3, F Ben Burnham 11.7.

Rebounds: Team 39.7; Brzovic 6.2, F Frankie Policelli 5.2, Burnham 4.6.

Assists/turnovers: Team 15.3/9.9; G CJ Fulton 4.2/1.0.

3-pointers: Team .345; Smith 109, Policelli 67, Burnham 45.