With all 105 state Legislature seats up for election, candidate filing period closes in Idaho

The filing period for all Idaho candidates running for office this year closed Friday.

This year – beginning with the May 21 primary election – Idahoans will vote in races for the U.S. House of Representatives, Idaho House of Representatives, Idaho Senate, Idaho Supreme Court, Idaho appellate court and county offices, such as commissioner, sheriff and prosecutor. Depending on where voters live, other local taxing district races or elections may also appear on their ballot.

More than 275 candidates filed to run for legislative races, congressional races or judicial positions in Idaho by 5 p.m. Friday, according to the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office. Candidates have until March 29 to withdraw from a race.

The secretary of state’s list does not include any candidates for county offices. Additional information about county races and elections will be available through Idahoans’ local county clerk’s offices.

Almost all Idaho legislators file to run for re-election

This year all 105 seats in the Idaho Legislature expire and are up for election. As of 5 p.m. Friday, 100 of the 105 sitting legislators filed to run for re-election.

However, five legislators, including members of the Republican and Democratic leadership teams, did not file for re-election.

Incumbent Idaho legislators who did not file for re-election include the following:

Assistant Senate Majority Leader Abby Lee, R-Fruitland.

Assistant House Majority Leader Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay.

Assistant House Minority Leader Lauren Necochea, D-Boise.

Rep. Chris Allgood, R-Caldwell.

Rep. Sue Chew, D-Boise.

An early look at legislative primary races to follow

Between a handful of well-known political challengers and a series of former legislators who are running to get back to the Idaho Legislature, several potentially interesting primary elections are already shaping up in Idaho.

In the Idaho Senate race in Legislative District 1, which includes Bonner and Boundary counties, former Idaho Sen. Jim Woodward, R-Sagle, is running against incumbent first term Sen. Scott Herndon, also R-Sagle. That sets up at least the third primary showdown between Woodward and Herndon. In 2018, Woodward defeated Herndon in the GOP primary election. But in 2022, Herndon defeated Woodward. Two other independent candidates, Daniel Rose of Sandpoint and Steve Johnson of Sagle, have also filed to run for the Idaho Senate in Legislative District 1 and will look to take on the winner of Herndon and Woodward’s primary election during the Nov. 5 general election.

In the District 13 Idaho Senate race, which covers portions of Nampa and Canyon County, former Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, has filed to run against incumbent Sen. Brian Lenney, also R-Nampa. The winner of the May 21 Republican primary will advance to face Democrat Sarah Butler of Nampa in the Nov. 5 general election.

In eastern Idaho’s Legislative District 32, a three-way Republican primary election for House Seat B is shaping up between incumbent Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti and attorney Bryan Smith, an Idaho Falls Republican who ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Congress in 2014 and 2022. Democrat Patricia Dustin Stanger of Idaho Falls will be waiting for the winner of the Republican primary election in the Nov. 5 general election.

Also in eastern Idaho, former Rep. Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony, has filed to run against incumbent Rep. Rod Furniss, R-Rigby, in the race for Legislative District 31 House Seat B.

There is also a crowded Democratic primary election shaping up in the race for Legislative District 16 House Seat B. The district covers portions of Boise and Garden City in Ada County, and former Rep. Colin Nash, D-Boise, held the seat before resigning from the Idaho Legislature last month to focus on his position with the Boise City Council. Democrats Nikson Mathews, Wayne Richey, Jackie Davidson and Rep. Todd Achilles, all D-Boise, have filed to seek Nash’s former seat and will square off in a May 21 Democratic primary election. When Nash resigned, Gov. Brad Little appointed Achilles to finish out the remainder of Nash’s term, which expires at the end of the year.

U.S Reps Fulcher and Simpson file for re-election and attract challengers

Idaho’s two members of the U.S. House of Representatives – U.S. Reps. Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher – both filed for re-election when the filing period opened March 4. Since then, several challengers entered the race as well.

Constitution Party candidate Brendan J. Gomez of Boise, Democrat Kaylee Peterson of Eagle and Libertarian Matt Loesby of Eagle all filed to run for the 1st Congressional District seat in the U.S. House that Fulcher currently holds.

Meanwhile, Republican Scott Cleveland of Eagle, Republican Sean Higgins of Boise, Democrat David Roth of Idaho Falls, Libertarian Todd Corsetti of Pocatello, Constitution Party candidate Idaho Law – Carta Sierra and Constitution Party candidate Pro-Life, a person formerly known as Marvin Richardson, have all filed to run for the 2nd Congressional Seat the Simpson currently holds.

Assuming there are no surprises or candidates withdrawing their names, Simpson, Cleveland and Higgins would all meet in a May 21 Republican primary election, while candidates Idaho Law – Carta Sierra and Pro-Life would meet in a May 21 Constitution Party primary election. It does not appear there would be contested primary elections for Fulcher’s First Congressional District seat because the candidates are all from different political parties.

Important election deadlines to remember

Information about registering to vote, requesting an absentee ballot and finding your local polling place is available through the new Vote Idaho website run by the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office.

Idahoans have until April 26 to register to vote online in advance of the May 21 primary election. Same-day voter registration is also available to Idahoans on Election Day or when they show up for early voting.

The last day to request an absentee ballot for the May 21 primary election is on May 10.

During the May 21 primary election, polls will be open for in-person voting from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time.

On Tuesday, Little signed a bill that supporters say will make it even easier for Idahoans to obtain a free ID that can be used to satisfy identification requirements for voting. Little signed House Bill 532, which eliminates a requirement that a person applying for a free state issued ID must not have possessed a driver’s license for the last six months to be eligible to receive a free state-issued ID card. The law takes effect July 1, which is after the primary election but before the Nov. 5 general election.

Free state-issued IDs are already available in Idaho, but the six-month rule remains in effect until House Bill 532 takes effect July 1. For more information about obtaining a state ID card for voting, visit the Idaho Transportation Department’s website and search for the “Free ID for voting” header.

