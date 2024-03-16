‘Boy Meets World’ stars announce documentary at Connecticut’s ’90s Con

By Evan Rosen New York Daily News

Stars of the popular ’90s sitcom “Boy Meets World” have announced they’re working on a new documentary.

While appearing at ‘90s Con in Connecticut on Saturday, former castmates Danielle Fishel (Topanga), Rider Strong (Shawn) and Will Friedle (Eric) — who now host the spinoff podcast “Pod Meets World” — shared the news that they’ve brought in a film crew to follow them on their podcasting journey.

“At some point, Rider, the creator of the idea of the podcast, also said to us, ‘Do you think we should record any of this and do like a documentary of the experiences?’” Fishel, 42, told the audience.

Fans who packed the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford cheered with excitement at the announcement, though Fishel revealed they aren’t necessarily planning to release it to the public.

“(Rider) said, ‘I think there’s going to be a time whether it’s in five years, 10 years or another 30 years where we’re going to look back on the experience that we’re all having now and wish we could relive it and experience it again,’” she shared. “Even if we never air it anywhere, it’s just for us. But yeah, we’re really excited about it.”

Friedle, 47, who grew up in Hartford where the convention was taking place this weekend, told the crowd they were working on the project just one day prior, filming in his childhood bedroom.

“And it hasn’t been touched since (he was) 16, when he left to do ‘Boy Meets World,’” Strong joked.

The beloved series, which ran from 1993 to 2000 on ABC (and was later syndicated on Disney Channel), followed Ben Savage as Cory Matthews on his come-of-age story from junior high to college.

Fishel, Strong and Friedle — who played Cory’s girlfriend, best friend and older brother, respectively — were joined Saturday by fellow “Boy Meets World” alums William Daniels (Principal Feeny), Betsy Randle (Cory’s mom Amy), William Russ (Cory’s dad Alan), Bonnie Bartlett Daniels (Dean Bolander), Anthony Tyler Quinn (Mr. Turner) and Trina McGee (Angela).