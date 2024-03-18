Gonzaga sharpshooter Brynna Maxwell sets sights on deep NCAA run. She may need to go through her former team, Utah.

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

Brynna Maxwell has a shooter’s mindset.

Every time the 6-foot graduate wing takes a shot – especially from behind the 3-point arc – she thinks the ball will swoosh through the net.

The confidence has served her well.

The 3A state prep player of the year out of Gig Harbor High near Tacoma, Maxwell chose to sign with Utah over Gonzaga.

While Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier was disappointed, she had to trust that Maxwell made the best decision for herself.

“Brynna told me she prayed about it and her faith is important to her and she thought Utah was the right place to be,” Fortier said. “It might have been for those few years she was there, but I’m just really grateful that she decided this was the place for her to be after Utah.”

When Maxwell decided to leave after graduating in three years, that left her with two years of eligibility including the COVID-19 season. Moments after Maxwell put her name in the transfer portal, Fortier made sure Gonzaga wasn’t going to swing and miss a second time.

“The second she was in the portal, there was a text sent, a phone call made and we were flying down to Utah to visit her,” Fortier said. “We were trying to get there because we knew we wanted her out of high school, and we definitely wanted her three years later. I’m certainly obviously happy that she ended up here. I think she is too.”

Maxwell didn’t hesitate.

She has been the Zags’ second-leading scorer, averaging 14.5 points per game, scoring in double figures in 29 of 33 games. She was named All-West Coast Conference First Team.

She had a productive career in three years as a starter at Utah. Her career high, 34 points, came her sophomore season. She started 63 of 85 games, averaging 12 points over that stretch.

She shot 47% from 3-point range her freshman year. In her first year at Gonzaga, she led the nation most of the season before finishing second with a GU all-time best percentage (48.3).

Gonzaga Brynna Maxwell smiles as she’s introduced before the women’s West Coast Conference Tournament championship game on March 12 at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

Maxwell also has been highly accurate from the free-throw line, shooting a team-leading 87.9% (80 of 91). She made 27 straight to start the season before missing in the Zags’ 14th game.

She didn’t start right away for the Zags. But her production, coupled with injuries, opened the door and she’s been a fixture since.

Maxwell scored 1,024 points at Utah and is at 908 in two years at Gonzaga.

She got off to a slow in early November from behind the 3-point, making just 6 of 19 (31.5%). But in the last 20 games she is shooting 51.7% (58 of 112).

Maxwell ranks seventh in the nation at 45.3%.

She set several career records at Gig Harbor including career points (1,968).

None of it has happened by accident. She puts in the time to perfect her game. Two hours before every game she’s on the court with an assistant coach chasing balls shooting 3-pointers from all angles.

Shooting prowess aside, Maxwell has applied herself to be a more well-rounded player this year.

“Defense is what I’ve been working on and trying to get better at,” she said. “My off-ball defense has improved a ton – just being able to step into passing lanes or take charges or being there to help if people get beat and my on-ball defense as well.”

And when coaches asked her to get more involved in rebounding, Maxwell took on the challenge.

Fortier said Maxwell is one of the most competitive players she has coached – on and off the court.

“Brynna will cheat and steal and lie to win in anything we do,” Fortier said, half laughing. “We play Monopoly Go and she’s not playing if she doesn’t think she can win. You need that kind of competitive nature in practice pushing people. She wants to win every drill.”

She’s made at least one 3-pointer in every game this season.

Before the season, Maxwell approached Fortier about creating a leadership council that would meet with her throughout the season. The idea rose out of the Zags’ frustrating end to the 2022-23 season when they lost their final two games including getting handled 71-48 by Ole Miss in the NCAA Tournament.

Maxwell said the council has dealt with a couple issues successfully.

“After last year, we knew the potential we had for this year to go deep into the (NCAA) tournament,” Maxwell said. “We wanted to accomplish as much as we could. We didn’t want us to get in the way of that. So we found who we thought had the most leadership and influence on the team and put together a committee to see if we could help this team become more connected. I think it’s paid off. I’m really proud of what we’ve accomplished.”

Since she hasn’t had a set academic schedule at Gonzaga – she’s worked on a master’s degree at her pace – Maxwell has had a lot of time to work on her game and be a good friend.

“She’s trying to make her teammates better,” Fortier said. “She runs small groups. She’s a really cool person who has a lot of depth to her. She’s been sort of a glue piece in a lot of different areas for us. She’s a great leader. She’s very compassionate and very open minded.”

Maxwell is well aware of who the Zags could play with a win against UC Irvine. Her former school, Utah, was tabbed the fifth seed and will take on 12th-seeded South Dakota State in the second game at McCarthey on Saturday.

“I’m not focused on that right now,” Maxwell said. “I’m focused on UC Irvine.”

Appropriately said by a team leader.