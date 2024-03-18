Here’s some Spokane road work to watch for this week

Here’s a rundown of construction projects that might affect Spokane drivers this week.

Marshall Road south of Thorpe Road is closed to through traffic for water main construction. The city recommends residents travel south to Cheney Spokane Road for access.

Eighth Avenue from McClellan to Division streets will close Tuesday through Wednesday.

Riverside Avenue will close 9 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Friday from Wall to Howard streets for the replacement of glass in a skywalk.

“The Monroe Street Bridge will be reduced to one lane in each direction from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20, and Thursday, March 21,” the city’s weekly obstruction notice said, for structural steel materials placement as part of the South Gorge Trail Connection project. The south gorge project will construct a shared-use pathway that snakes under the south side of the Monroe bridge, completing the 4-mile Great Gorge Loop trail.

Carlisle Avenue from Greene to Ralph streets is closed through Friday for Max J. Kuney Co. work.

Main Avenue’s westbound lane will be closed from Lee to Napa streets through March 25 for work by North Sky Communications.

Corridors Contractors LLC work will close Boone Avenue’s westbound curb lane from Stevens Street to Lincoln Street and Howard Street’s southbound lane from Sharp Avenue to Joe Albi Way through March 29.

Post Street from Second to Third avenues and two lanes on Third Avenue from Madison to Wall streets remain closed through April 10 for Evergreen Excavating LLC work.

The northbound curb lane of Indian Trail Road from Kathleen to Lowell avenues and the southbound curb land of Indian Trail Road from Barnes Road to Pacific Park Drive are closed through April 16 for work by MasTec North America.

Rowan Avenue will have lane closures and flaggers on-site between Driscoll Boulevard and Fleming Street through April 17 for TDS Telecom work.

Both of Division Street’s curb lanes will be closed from Ermina to Augusta avenues from March 20 to April 20 for MasTec North America work.