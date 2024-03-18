Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Beauford E. Munson, of Butte, Mont.,and Linda C. House, of Spokane.

Jorden S. Davis and Hannah R. Simmons, both of Spokane.

Luke T. Westermeyer and Lisa N. Depledge, both of Seattle.

Carlson Etpison and Neddetra D. Lanier, both of Spokane.

Amanda I. Kegley and Jill A. Stern, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Madison Jamros, et al., restitution of premises.

Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Keely Dallman-Ceesay, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Ashley Seely, restitution of premises.

Perrine Chelan LLC v. Codi Veillette, et al., restitution of premises.

TSW Aholdings LLC v. Andria Debruyne, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Christina Foster, restitution of premises.

Rencorp Realty LLC v. Myka Schaben, restitution of premises.

Beau West Apartments LLC v. Henry Jackson, et al., restitution of premises.

On Top Realty v. Rachel R. Sanchez, restitution of premises.

Mirabeau Commons LLC v. Darren Williams, restitution of premises.

Hornberger Property Management LLC v. Brian Britton, et al., restitution of premises.

Pioneer Human Services v. Michael McCarthy, restitution of premises.

Ridpath Club Apartments LLC v. George Brooks, restitution of premises.

Rosewood Club Apartments LLC v. Harry Bujenlan, et al., restitution of premises.

Ridpath Club Apartments LLC v. Howard Blanks, restitution of premises.

CSC Kings View Realty LLC v. Katherine Horwath, et al., restitution of premises.

Pinehurst Development LLC v. Dustin Edwards, et al., restitution of premises.

PSP Grove LLC v. Steven Williams, restitution of premises.

Pinehurst Development LLC v. Ebin Perry, restitution of premises.

Pinehurst Development LLC v. Keyon Geter, restitution of premises.

Pinehurst Development LLC v. Molly Therrian, restitution of premises.

Twelve 925 East Mansfield Owner III LLC v. Garrett Hairychin, et al., restitution of premises.

Ronald R. Foreman v. Heather M. Marosits, et al., complaint for personal injuries.

Rebecca Baldwin v. Dustin Pieper, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Heezen, Richard V. and Boydston, Teresa

Isom, Clifton R. and Flemming-Lockhart, Jontae

Person, Cynthia M. and Jay M.

Juhl, Eric J. and Stacie L.

Shrader, Roman M. and Sheena L.

Kyzer, Rebecca L. and Allen, Andrew J.

Mitchell, Matthew E. and Melissa A.

Elliott-Airy, Rossi V.H. and Airy, Matthew W.

Rainey, Clara N. and Litzenberger, Kyle T.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Jacob N. Bozo, 30; 75 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver – fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Monica M. Boggess, 24; 38 days in jail with 38 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree theft, first-degree organized retail theft and third-degree assault.

Larry E. Coleman, 50; 30 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of felony driving while intoxicated.

Levi A. Fuller, 20; $200 restitution, two days in jail with two days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Kevin H. Shelton, 32; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after being found guilty of violation of a civil anti-harassment order.

Skylar D. Anderson, 30; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree burglary and first-degree theft.

James O. Dawson, 20; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Juan D. Grigsby Jr., 31; three days in jail with three days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to stalking – domestic violence.

Dylan K. Mandy, 31; four months in jail with 87 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle and driving while intoxicated.

Brendon J. Warner, 39; 79 days in jail with 79 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Nathan J. McNicol, 28; 34 days in jail with 34 days credit for time served, six months probation, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle and driving while intoxicated.

Erik G. Gavin, 22; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Jamison A. Wahl, 32; 49 days in jail with 49 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Ramona J. Killen, 58; 15 days in jail with 15 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

David D. Heard, 37; four months in jail with 135 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft, first-degree criminal trespass and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Anthony M. Jimenez, 31; 25.5 months in prison with 87 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to two counts of attempting to elude a police vehicle and violation of order.

Mercedes A. Finley, 25; 35 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Michalah R. Renshaw, 20; 17 days in jail with 17 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Marshul C. Heckman, 35; three months in jail with 75 credit for time served, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree possession of stolen property and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.