Charges dropped against man accused in deadly Airway Heights shooting

Charges against a 30-year-old man accused in a fatal Airway Heights shooting last month have been dropped.

Spokane County deputy prosecutor Sharon Hedlund dismissed five second-degree assault charges against Devine Bullard, according to an order of dismissal filed last week in Spokane County Superior Court.

A group of people confronted Bullard on Feb. 4 at his Sands Mobile Home Park residence after witnesses told police Bullard waved a gun at children at Shorty Combs Park in Airway Heights, according to court documents. Bullard and the group argued at the mobile home, and Bullard then reached for his handgun, witnesses told police.

One of the men, 36-year-old Rudy Parsons, told police he felt scared for his life and pepper-sprayed Bullard, who then fired shots.

Bullard told police he fired about eight rounds at the men, who ran from his porch, after Parsons pepper-sprayed his face.

Parsons was charged Feb. 7 with suspicion of third-degree assault.

Wyatt Walker, 28, died from a gunshot wound of the torso, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Bullard also claimed he fell backward after being sprayed and was punched and kicked by the men, so he drew his gun and fired, according to documents.

Hedlund wrote in documents, “further investigation has identified evidence that negates the allegations as charged.”

Superior Court Judge Dean Chuang signed off on the dismissal.

Spokane County Public Defender Jeff Leslie, who represented Bullard at his first appearance Feb. 6, called the people who confronted Bullard instead of contacting law enforcement “vigilantes.” He said children were inside his client’s house at the time of the shooting, and Bullard only responded after he was sprayed with mace.

Bullard’s loved ones told the court Bullard is nonviolent and that he protected his family that night.

Parsons is set for trial May 13. He was not listed in the Spokane County Jail Tuesday night.

Hedlund said the investigation is ongoing.