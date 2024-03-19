Eastern Washington’s Cedric Coward, Mt. Spokane grad Tyson Degenhart earn NABC All-District honors

Eastern Washington basketball star Cedric Coward and Mt. Spokane graduate Tyson Degenhart were each named to National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District teams on Tuesday.

Coward, a junior who averaged 15.4 points and 6.4 rebounds, earned a spot on the District 6 First Team. Degenhart, a junior averaging 17 points and 6.2 boards, was named to the District 17 First Team.

The All-District honors are voted on by NABC-member coaches across NCAA Division I.