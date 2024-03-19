Gonzaga’s Graham Ike named Associated Press Honorable Mention All-American

Graham Ike may not have landed any individual awards from the West Coast Conference, but national media members apparently took note of what the Gonzaga junior did down the stretch of the regular season.

The Gonzaga forward was named Associated Press All-American honorable mention on Tuesday morning, two days before Ike and the fifth-seeded Bulldogs will tip off against 12th-seeded McNeese State in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Ike becomes the 14th Gonzaga player to earn AP honorable mention, joining a list that includes Joel Ayayi, Matt Bouldin, Casey Calvary, Adam Morrison, Jeremy Pargo, Derek Raivio, Domantas Sabonis, Matt Santangelo, Blake Stepp, John Stockton, Ronny Turiaf, Johnathan Williams and Kyle Wiltjer.

The Wyoming transfer joined Gonzaga’s roster this offseason after sitting out in 2022-23 while recovering from a foot fracture sustained in the preseason.

Ike didn’t miss a beat, finishing the regular season averaging team highs in scoring (16.7 points per game) and rebounding (7.2 rebounds per game) while shooting 61% from the field.

The Aurora, Colorado, native led the WCC in scoring during conference games, averaging 18.4 points, and shot a conference-best 64% from the field in the WCC to become just the sixth player in conference history – and second since 1980-81 – to lead in both categories.

Ike’s efficiency also means a GU player has led the WCC in field-goal percentage in six consecutive seasons (conference games only).

The junior improved as the season progressed, becoming the first Zag since Morrison in 2005-06 to score at least 20 points in seven straight games. Ike enters the NCAA Tournament having scored 20 or more in 10 of GU’s past 14 games and led the WCC with 16 games of at least 20 points.

The AP All-American first team featured Purdue’s Zach Edey, Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht, North Carolina’s RJ Davis, Houston’s Jamal Shead and UConn’s Tristen Newton.

The second team included Marquette’s Tyler Kolek, Dayton’s DaRon Holmes II, Alabama’s Mark Sears, Duke’s Kyle Filipowski and Kansas’ Hunter Dickson. The third team featured San Diego State’s Jaedon LeDee, Auburn’s Johni Broome, Arizona’s Caleb Love, Creighton’s Baylor Scheierman and Illinois’ Terrence Shannon Jr.

Those joining Ike as honorable mention selections were North Carolina’s Armando Bacot, Washington’s Keion Brooks Jr., Northwestern’s Boo Buie, Providence’s Devin Carter, UConn’s Donovan Clingan and Cam Spencer, Houston’s L.J. Cryer, Drake’s Tucker DeVries, Akron’s Enrique Freeman, Clemson’s PJ Hall, Memphis’ David Jones, Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner, Iowa State’s Tamin Lipsey, Kansas’ Kevin McCullar Jr., Utah State’s Great Osobor, Kentucky’s Antonio Reeves and Reed Sheppard, Purdue’s Braden Smith, Colorado State’s Isaiah Stevens and Western Carolina’s Vonterius Woolbright.

Ike, Watson earn NABC honor

Ike and frontcourt mate Anton Watson were both named to NABC All-District teams on Tuesday.

Ike earned a spot on the All-District 9 first team, which also included USF’s Johnathan Mogbo, UCSB’s Ajay Mitchell, UC Davis’ Elijah Pepper and UC San Diego’s Bryce Pope.

Watson was named to the second team, along with Saint Mary’s guards Aidan Mahaney and Augustas Marciulionis, Santa Clara’s Adama Alpha-Bal and San Francisco’s Marcus Williams.

The fifth-year Gonzaga forward led the WCC in steals per game (1.7) in conference play while moving up to second on the school’s career leaderboard with 211. The Gonzaga Prep product also became the only player in program history with 1,000 points, 700 rebounds, and 200 steals in a career.

Randy Bennett of Saint Mary’s was named All-District 9 Coach of the Year.

The All-District honors are voted on by NABC-member coaches across NCAA Division I.