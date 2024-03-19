Idaho governor signs bill into law to extend contraceptive access

By Mia Maldonado Idaho Capital Sun

After years of legislative attempts led by Idaho Democrats, a bill to expand contraception access in Idaho has been signed into law.

On Monday morning, Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed Senate Bill 1234, a bill that would require insurance companies to provide up to a six-month supply of prescribed contraceptives to enrollees.

The 2024 legislative session marks the fifth time this type of legislation has made its way through the Capitol. Efforts to extend contraceptives coverage began with former Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise, in 2018, and those efforts continued under her successor, Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise.

This is Wintrow’s third time sponsoring this kind of legislation, an effort that she said has included feedback from insurers, anti-abortion groups and legislators who previously opposed the legislation.

She introduced the bill last month with the goal to make it easier for women, particularly college students and women living in rural regions, who only have access to a one- or three-month supply of contraceptives under their current insurance plan.

The bill narrowly made its way through the Legislature. Opponents of the bill argued it isn’t the proper role of government to regulate health insurance policies, while proponents argued the bill would prevent unplanned pregnancies under the state’s near-total abortion ban. The bill passed the Senate in a 19-16 vote, and a 34-35 vote in the House of Representatives.

The bill is set to take effect on July 1.