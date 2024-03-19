No-Li and 4:AM team up on T-shirt collection

From staff reports

No-Li Brewhouse announced Tuesday it is joining with 4:AM, a local store that allows customers to buy, sell or trade new or used clothing items, on a “One Community” collection of T-shirts.

“This project with No-Li Brewhouse and 4:AM is years in the making,” 4:AM’s Christian Jones said. “It’s a testament to the strength of our community and the bonds we can build when we focus on what unites us. This collaboration is a celebration of that spirit – the belief that together, we are stronger and more vibrant.”

4:AM, located at 400 Joe Albi Way on the corner of North Washington Street and West Dean Avenue, was founded in 2022 by Jones and his brother Jeremy Jones, both originally from Texas. Jeremy Jones played for Gonzaga University’s basketball team in 2015-2019.

The “One Community” T-shirt collection will be available for purchase at both No-Li Brewhouse, 1003 E. Trent Ave. No. 170, and 4:AM for $30 starting Wednesday.