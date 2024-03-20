50 students walk out of Priest River Jr. High over safety concerns

About 50 students walked out of class Tuesday at Priest River Junior High School over alleged threats from another student.

The students left at about 8:30 a.m. and protested on the grounds until the end of the school day. Many parents joined them.

Interim Superintendent Joseph Kren said the issue has been addressed and students were back in class Wednesday morning. He said he could not talk about the details because it is a student matter.

Parents were frustrated and felt their concerns were not being heard. Kren said the district was not ignoring their worries, but parents were not privy to the whole story.

“Our students are safe,” Kren said. “We have the necessary safety measures in place.”

The issue is unrelated to the high-profile political turmoil involving the school board at the West Bonner County School District over the last year, Kren said.

The school has about 180 students enrolled in seventh and eighth grade.

Parents were alarmed by an email Principal Loretta Glazier sent at 1 a.m. Tuesday addressing the alleged threat made last week.

The email said three students reported to her and the school’s resource officer that another student stated he was going to “shoot up the school.”

She said she called the student into her office with the officer, and they investigated by reviewing security cameras and interviewing the students involved. They concluded that there was no imminent threat.

In a short email to parents Wednesday morning, Glazier said that the student’s parent has decided to keep him home “for an indefinite period.”

Glazier said she met with the student’s teachers, parent and school counselor “to discuss ways to help this student be successful at the junior high” and that a risk management plan was put in place to ensure student safety.

“We will continue to monitor his behavior, and I, among others, meet and work with him when behavior concerns arise,” her email said.

Glazier stressed that she takes all threats seriously.

“Again, I do my best to ensure the safety of all students and do not take a single incident lightly.”

Tiffany Camp, parent of a seventh-grade boy, said the student who made the threats is new to the district. She said her son felt uncomfortable since the student’s first day when he said he had been expelled from other schools.

The student has exhibited aggressive and inappropriate behavior toward multiple students, Camp said, and the administration did not listen to their complaints.

Glazier sent another email Tuesday evening apologizing for the lack of earlier communication.

Camp said the administration should have suspended the student rather than rely on the parent to keep them home. Camp said she and other parents want to be notified if and when the student returns to school.

“What does ‘an indefinite period’ mean?” Camp said, referring to Glazier’s email. “A week? We don’t know.”

Camp said the administration has been dismissive of similar incidents with other students before this.

Kren said staff were able to supervise the students during the protest. He said he met with parents and students during the protest to hear their concerns.

Students will not be punished for protesting as long as their parents excuse their absence, Kren said. They will have to make up any assignments they missed.

Kren told the school board Wednesday night that there will be a school assembly Monday with the principal, school resource officer and counselor to discuss safety concerns and bullying. He also said there should be a community forum for parents at some point.

“The students took a stand for what they felt was right,” Kren said. “As far as I’m concerned, it was for all the right reasons.”