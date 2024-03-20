Key matchup: How WSU can slow Drake star Tucker DeVries

OMAHA, Neb. – Jaylen Wells might do well to practice his stamina.

As Wells and his No. 7 Washington State Cougars prepare for No. 10 Drake in Thursday’s NCAA Tournament matchup, they are putting extra emphasis on Tucker DeVries, the Bulldogs’ 6-foot-7 shot-creator responsible for much of his team’s run this season.

What makes him a tough cover is the way Drake uses him. DeVries’ father, head coach Darian DeVries, likes to get Tucker the ball in many ways – letting him create off the dribble, finding him off pin-downs, off flare screens on the perimeter.

That’s where Wells comes in. He will likely draw the DeVries assignment, at least to the extent that WSU’s matchup zone defense will dictate it. In that defense, the Cougs aren’t always guarding someone in particular, which is what makes their defense so effective.

But the Cougars, whose scouting report likely has DeVries’ name at the top, might change things up a tad on Thursday.

“They’re a well-coached team, put together,” Smith said. “We would call him ‘Baby Bird.’ You know, little Larry. Tucker DeVries, and kind of plays – even though he doesn’t bring the ball up the floor all the time, but it’s almost like they’re put together a little (like) the Dallas Mavericks with Luka (Doncic). He averages 3.6 assists and he’s a really good scorer.”

DeVries’ size is part of what makes him so tough, taking his time to get to his spots, the kind of matchup to which Washington State will likely send Wells or wing Andrej Jakimovski. Wells is a little quicker, but Jakimovski has the strength, the bigger body that might come in handy against a scorer like DeVries.

In Missouri Valley Conference play, DeVries took about a third of his team’s shots, ranking third in the conference. The Bulldogs might not be an offense that revolves around one player’s ball-handling and shot-creating, but they can come close, opting to let DeVries take over when they need a basket.

But because the Cougs change defenses so often – noticeable when Smith holds up one or two fists when his team is getting back on defense – it might take a team effort.